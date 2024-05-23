'I Will Always Be Recovering': Diddy's Ex Cassie Breaks Her Silence After Release of Shocking 2016 Assault Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, broke her silence this week after a shocking video from 2016 showed the rapper and music mogul physically abusing her inside a hotel, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after the startling 2016 video was released late last week, Cassie took to Instagram on Thursday morning to speak out about the incident and the “love and support” she has received since the video’s release.