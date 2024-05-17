Diddy Caught Assaulting Ex Cassie in Unearthed 2016 Surveillance Footage, Stomps and Kicks Singer in Hotel Hallway
Newly unveiled surveillance video captured the moment Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City back in 2016.
The footage, which was compiled from multiple camera angles, showed the music mogul pushing, kicking, and dragging Cassie during an altercation that she described in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by the Me & U singer in November.
In the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, she detailed how he allegedly became "extremely intoxicated and punched [Cassie] in the face, giving her a black eye."
"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura," the lawsuit stated, explaining how the altercation unfolded.
CNN obtained the disturbing footage and published the video on Friday.
"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
In the video, Diddy was shirtless with a towel wrapped around his waist and chasing Cassie down the hall by the elevators. The footage appeared to corroborate allegations she made in her filing as he was seen angrily tossing an object in her direction during a fit of rage.
"He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her," the lawsuit stated, as we previously reported. "He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."
Ventura also alleged that Combs paid the InterContinental $50k for the security footage.
The exes settled one day after Cassie filed a lawsuit against him, accusing the music mogul of rape, sex trafficking, domestic violence, and more.
"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims," Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, said at the time.
Diddy and Cassie first crossed paths in 2005 when she was 19 years old and he was 37. He then signed her to his label Bad Boy Records, and the two later were in a romantic relationship that she claimed turned toxic. The former couple were on and off between 2007 and 2018.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's lawyer for comment.