In the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, she detailed how he allegedly became "extremely intoxicated and punched [Cassie] in the face, giving her a black eye."

"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura," the lawsuit stated, explaining how the altercation unfolded.

CNN obtained the disturbing footage and published the video on Friday.

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor told RadarOnline.com in a statement.