Man Behind 'Diddy Do It' Trademark 'Shocked' Hollywood Studios Didn't File First, Says He's Taking 'Advantage of Opportunity'

The man who wants to capitalize on "Diddy Do It" was "shocked" to learn that no Hollywood bigwigs had beat him to the punch, telling RadarOnline.com he hopes to cash in on the iconic phrase stemming from Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles.

We broke the story — a Nashville-based BioPharmaceutical consulting company CMC Tech, LLC filed to trademark "Diddy Do It" on April 4 for film and video production purposes.