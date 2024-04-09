Man Behind 'Diddy Do It' Trademark 'Shocked' Hollywood Studios Didn't File First, Says He's Taking 'Advantage of Opportunity'
The man who wants to capitalize on "Diddy Do It" was "shocked" to learn that no Hollywood bigwigs had beat him to the punch, telling RadarOnline.com he hopes to cash in on the iconic phrase stemming from Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles.
We broke the story — a Nashville-based BioPharmaceutical consulting company CMC Tech, LLC filed to trademark "Diddy Do It" on April 4 for film and video production purposes.
Tevin Symonette is the man who applied for the trademark. He shared with RadarOnline.com that he was simply "taking advantage of the opportunity," adding he hoped his company would venture into the production world with a possible Diddy project.
Symonette said nothing is in the works just yet, and if no documentary, film, or other venture evolves, he'd be open to selling the trademark to the highest bidder.
Symonette told RadarOnline.com that he has "no personal ties" to the embattled Bad Boys founder, who is at the center of a federal probe over sex trafficking allegations. He did admit to knowing people in the music industry who have crossed paths with Diddy, but said he doesn't know him personally.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Symonette's "Diddy Do It" trademark application is live and awaiting the United States Patent and Trademark Office's examination and approval.
The move is smart, considering at least five production companies in Hollywood and the UK are scrambling to create documentary films about Diddy's downfall.
Sources shared that producers are desperate to lock down Diddy's one-time protégé, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day, his ex-security guards, assistants, and his former girlfriends, including Cassie, for interviews. ABC News Studios for Hulu is said to be one of the studios with a possible Diddy documentary in the works.
50 Cent even has plans to get in on the action.
The Candy Shop rapper-turned-businessman announced his plan to create a documentary about the allegations against Diddy in December. 50's production company, G-Unit Film & Television, confirmed the project and revealed the proceeds will "go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”
"Diddy do it" is a phrase 50 has used repeatedly but it will be off the table — if Symonette's trademark application gets approved. We're told 50 didn't plan on using the title for his project.
Last month, Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security agents in connection to a federal probe into the sex trafficking allegations against him. Diddy has denied the accusations of trafficking, rape, and sexual assault after being hammered with several lawsuits from accusers, including his ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who has since dropped her legal action against him.
Cassie and some of Diddy's associates are allegedly "cooperating" with the feds as part of the probe. Diddy has denied all the accusations against him, with his attorney calling the raids "a witch hunt."