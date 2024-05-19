'I'm Truly Sorry': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Responds to Surveillance Footage of Him Abusing Cassie Ventura After Denying All Accusations for Months

The Last Night rapper took to Instagram to share his apology video, where he said, "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f----- up. I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses."

"My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he continued. "I was disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went out and sought professional help. I had to go into therapy — I had to go into rehab — I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry."

He ended the video by saying, "I'm committed to being a better man, and you should every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."