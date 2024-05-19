'I'm Truly Sorry': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Responds to Surveillance Footage of Him Abusing Cassie Ventura After Denying All Accusations for Months
Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took to social media to share an apology after 2016 surveillance footage leaked of him grabbing, shoving, and kicking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
The apology comes after months of denying every allegation made against him.
The Last Night rapper took to Instagram to share his apology video, where he said, "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f----- up. I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses."
"My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he continued. "I was disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went out and sought professional help. I had to go into therapy — I had to go into rehab — I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry."
He ended the video by saying, "I'm committed to being a better man, and you should every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
The disturbing incident involving Diddy and Cassie took place in March 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.
In the video footage released by CNN, the rapper is seen chasing Cassie through the hotel hallway in a towel, grabbing her by the neck, throwing her to the floor, and kicking her while she lay motionless.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Cassie Seen With Bruises 2 Days After Diddy Assaulted Singer in 2016 Hotel Incident Captured on Surveillance Footage
- 'You're Done': Cassie's Husband Issues Warning to Abusers After Bombshell Video Shows Diddy Assaulting Singer in 2016
- Diddy Caught Assaulting Ex Cassie in Unearthed 2016 Surveillance Footage, Stomps and Kicks Singer in Hotel Hallway
In her initial filing at the Manhattan's Federal District Court in November, Cassie broke her silence surrounding the incident.
"I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
Combs, who previously denied Ventura's allegations, entered into an undisclosed settlement with her, marking the resolution of the lawsuit.
The lawsuit detailed instances of alleged abuse that Ventura faced during her relationship with the music mogul, who exerted control over her both professionally and romantically.
After the settlement, Combs faced additional legal issues, with five civil lawsuits accusing him of various forms of misconduct. These accusations led to a federal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security team handling human trafficking crimes, focusing on similar allegations raised in the civil lawsuits against the rapper.