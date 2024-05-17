Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Cassie Seen With Bruises 2 Days After Diddy Assaulted Singer in 2016 Hotel Incident Captured on Surveillance Footage

cassie spotted with brusies pp
Source: mega

Bruises were detectable on both of her legs in a fitted green dress and on her shoulder when she wore a backless gown.

By:

May 17 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cassie stepped out with several visible bruises on her body two days after the hotel incident with the singer's now-ex Sean "Diddy" Combs in March 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Photos taken after his violent assault, which was caught on newly-released surveillance footage, showed the then-couple on the red carpet for the premiere of the movie The Perfect Match.

Article continues below advertisement
cassie spotted with bruises days after hotel incident
Source: mega

Photos taken after his violent assault showed the then-couple on the red carpet for a movie premiere.

Cassie was seen in two outfits on March 7, both of which gave a glimpse at her injuries stemming from his attack at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Bruises were detectable on both of her legs in a fitted green dress and on her shoulder when she wore a backless gown in photos published by Daily Mail.

RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment on the video.

Article continues below advertisement
cassie spotted with bruises days after hotel incident
Source: mega

Cassie claimed in a since-settled lawsuit that Diddy paid the hotel $50k for the footage.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie claimed in a since-settled lawsuit that Diddy paid the hotel $50k for the footage.

As previously reported, in her bombshell lawsuit, Cassie accused the mogul of rape and a range of other offenses.

"Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched [Cassie] in the face, giving her a black eye," according to the suit, which alleged that she tried to flee the hotel room while Diddy slept but ended up waking him up upon her exit during the incident on March 5 of that year.

Article continues below advertisement
cassie spotted with bruises days after hotel incident
Source: mega

"A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," his lawyer clarified in November.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Article continues below advertisement

"He grabbed her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to shatter around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," per the suit.

The disturbing video appeared to confirm her recollection of events.

"Upon realizing that her running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologizing for running away from her abuser," lawyers for Cassie detailed in the court docs.

Article continues below advertisement
cassie spotted with bruises days after hotel incident
Source: mega

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor told RadarOnline.com in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer dated Diddy between 2007 and 2018. She has since married Alex Fine, who shared a public statement after the surveillance footage made headlines.

"Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," a letter he wrote to women and children began.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the utmost regard," he continued. "Men who hurt women hate women."

Fine finished his powerful note with a message "to the abusers," concluding, "You're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore. The men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that [death] would be considered a kindness."

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.