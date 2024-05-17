Cassie Seen With Bruises 2 Days After Diddy Assaulted Singer in 2016 Hotel Incident Captured on Surveillance Footage
Cassie stepped out with several visible bruises on her body two days after the hotel incident with the singer's now-ex Sean "Diddy" Combs in March 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Photos taken after his violent assault, which was caught on newly-released surveillance footage, showed the then-couple on the red carpet for the premiere of the movie The Perfect Match.
Cassie was seen in two outfits on March 7, both of which gave a glimpse at her injuries stemming from his attack at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.
Bruises were detectable on both of her legs in a fitted green dress and on her shoulder when she wore a backless gown in photos published by Daily Mail.
RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment on the video.
Cassie claimed in a since-settled lawsuit that Diddy paid the hotel $50k for the footage.
As previously reported, in her bombshell lawsuit, Cassie accused the mogul of rape and a range of other offenses.
"Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched [Cassie] in the face, giving her a black eye," according to the suit, which alleged that she tried to flee the hotel room while Diddy slept but ended up waking him up upon her exit during the incident on March 5 of that year.
"He grabbed her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to shatter around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," per the suit.
The disturbing video appeared to confirm her recollection of events.
"Upon realizing that her running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologizing for running away from her abuser," lawyers for Cassie detailed in the court docs.
The singer dated Diddy between 2007 and 2018. She has since married Alex Fine, who shared a public statement after the surveillance footage made headlines.
"Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," a letter he wrote to women and children began.
"Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the utmost regard," he continued. "Men who hurt women hate women."
Fine finished his powerful note with a message "to the abusers," concluding, "You're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore. The men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that [death] would be considered a kindness."