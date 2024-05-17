'You're Done': Cassie's Husband Issues Warning to Abusers After Bombshell Video Shows Diddy Assaulting Singer in 2016
Cassie Ventura's husband has a message for Diddy — and every man who has laid hands on a woman. Alex Fine issued a strict warning to "men who hit women" after explosive surveillance video emerged showing the music mogul kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie during a 2016 hotel altercation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fine took to social media to lash out at abusers, stating that "men who hit women" and "men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men."
"As men violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women," Cassie's husband shared on Friday.
He then turned his focus on the women who have been victims of domestic violence.
"To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I’m sorry you live in a world where you’re not protected, and you don’t feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved," Fine continued.
Cassie's husband then launched a scathing message.
"To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that d__th would be considered a kindness," he shared.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the footage is disturbing and showed Diddy running down a hotel hallway wearing only his towel before assaulting Cassie.
The video was published by CNN six months after Cassie settled the $30 million lawsuit she filed against Diddy. She detailed bombshell allegations against the rapper, claiming she suffered physical and sexual abuse over their 10-year relationship. Cassie alleged Diddy forced her to engage in sex acts with male prostitutes as he watched, "often punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her, and claimed he raped her in her own home when she tried to leave the relationship.
Diddy denied those claims and admitted no wrongdoing after settling the lawsuit in record time.
Cassie is said to be "cooperating" with federal agents amid the sex trafficking investigation against Diddy. The pair broke up in 2018. Cassie married Fine in August 2019.