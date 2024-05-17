Cassie also detailed the hotel assault in the court documents, claiming he was "extremely intoxicated and punched [Cassie] in the face, giving her a black eye."

"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura," the lawsuit read. She claimed he "followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her" before things escalated, as shown in the video obtained by CNN.

"He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," the suit continued.