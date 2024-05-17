Your tip
EXPOSED: All of Cassie's Allegations Against Diddy as Explosive Video Emerges From 2016 Hotel Assault

Cassie filed a now-settled $30 million lawsuit against Diddy in November.

By:

May 17 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

May 17 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' name was hurled into the headlines again after surveillance footage showed him kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura during a hotel assault in 2016. The video emerged six months after they settled the $30 million lawsuit she filed against him, in which she accused the star of physical and sexual abuse over their 10-year relationship. RadarOnline.com is taking a look back at all of the Me & U singer's allegations amid the federal sex trafficking investigation and separate lawsuits against Diddy as it's been reported she's "cooperating" with the feds in their ongoing case.

Disturbing video footage was released on Friday, showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016.

As this outlet reported, Cassie filed the explosive federal lawsuit in November 2023 — and it was loaded with disturbing accusations against the record mogul. She claimed her then-boyfriend Diddy allegedly forced her into illicit acts with male sex workers as he masturbated and filmed the encounters.

She said he would call the alleged encounters a “Freak Off” or “FO.”

"The first time, Mr. Combs hired a man and brought the man to his home in Los Angeles. The man, Mr. Combs, and Ms. Ventura wore masquerade masks, and ingested drugs. Mr. Combs directed Ms. Ventura to perform sexual acts with this man while Mr. Combs watched them. He masturbated while he directed Ms. Ventura and the man to do specific sexual acts," the documents read.

She claimed it "lasted multiple days."

She accused Diddy of allegedly making her perform sex acts on male prostitutes in what he called "freak offs."

"He would repeatedly tell Ms. Ventura at random moments that he wanted an FO, and Ms. Ventura was eventually expected to facilitate the location and the hiring of male sex workers," the lawsuit alleged. Cassie said the drugs she ingested beforehand "allowed her to disassociate during these horrific encounters."

She claimed Diddy got off on allegedly instructing her and watching her with other men.

"Mr. Combs would then instruct Ms. Ventura and the sex workers to speak to each other, and then would specifically tell Ms. Ventura where to touch the sex workers," the documents stated. "Mr. Combs would say things like, 'grab that big Black d---' and ask her 'how does it feel?' as he directed her to perform for him."

Cassie also claimed the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly "raped" her "in her own home after she tried to leave him."

She also accused him of allegedly raping her when she tried to leave him.

She alleged he "often punched, beat, kicked and stomped" her throughout their decade-long relationship, "resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding." Diddy denied the allegations in a statement from his lawyer Ben Brafman, who told RadarOnline.com after the hotel video's release on Friday that he no longer represents the rapper.

Cassie also detailed the hotel assault in the court documents, claiming he was "extremely intoxicated and punched [Cassie] in the face, giving her a black eye."

"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura," the lawsuit read. She claimed he "followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her" before things escalated, as shown in the video obtained by CNN.

"He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," the suit continued.

She also addressed the alleged hotel incident in the lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com told you — the footage is disturbing and showed Diddy running down a hotel hallway wearing only his towel. When he reached Cassie near the elevators, he began kicking, stomping, and dragging her.

Cassie's lawyer released a statement after the video from 2016 emerged.

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," Douglas H. Wigdor told this outlet.

We've reached out to Diddy's lawyer for comment.

