Diddy Mocked for 'Time Tells Truth' Post as He Faces Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation and Multiple Lawsuits
Embattled music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was trashed for posting a cryptic message that seemingly referred to the federal sex trafficking investigation and endless lawsuits against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On May 15, Diddy took to Instagram and posted a photo of text that read "time tells truth," along with the caption, "LOVE."
Critics flocked to the comment section and blasted Diddy for the bizarre post.
"You’re right… we’re finding out all the truth you’ve been hiding," wrote one user. Another chimed in, "You’re definitely gonna serve some time I can tell you that..."
A third mocked, "Lol Bye Diddy!" and a fourth wrote, "yeah that’s why you in trouble now 😂."
Several users noted the multiple lawsuits against the music producer, including one filed by ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, which included allegations of rape and physical abuse. The lawsuit was quickly settled, with Diddy admitting no wrongdoing.
"If time tells truth, why you settle a lawsuit against you with cassie in less than 24hrs? anybody else wouldve turned around and sued for defamation of character," remarked one user.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cassie is said to be "cooperating" with authorities in the sex trafficking investigation after settling the lawsuit. It's been speculated that Diddy's ex-girlfriend helped authorities establish probable cause, allowing a judge to sign off on search warrants for his properties in Los Angeles and Miami.
Cassie — who dated Diddy for nearly a decade before their 2018 split — alleged he forced her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes.
Federal agents conducted synchronized raids at two of Diddy's homes in March. The music producer was not at either property at the time of the raids, though his sons King and Justin were seen being escorted out of his Holmby Hills mansion in handcuffs. It's important to note that they were not arrested.
A rep for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations released a statement on the search: "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."
Following the raids, an officer with the Department of Homeland Security noted they were "not random."
The anonymous Miami-based officer said the raids were conducted in response to "concrete, detailed, explicit allegations" from Diddy's alleged victims.
"We believe that there is a disturbing history of sex trafficking," the officer explained. "We didn't choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we're following up on."