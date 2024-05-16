Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy Mocked for 'Time Tells Truth' Post as He Faces Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation and Multiple Lawsuits

diddy assistant brendan paul charged with felony drug possession
Source: MEGA

Diddy faces multiple lawsuits and a federal sex trafficking investigation.

By:

May 16 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Embattled music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was trashed for posting a cryptic message that seemingly referred to the federal sex trafficking investigation and endless lawsuits against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy main
Source: MEGA

Users slammed Diddy over a cryptic post seemingly alluding to his federal sex trafficking investigation.

On May 15, Diddy took to Instagram and posted a photo of text that read "time tells truth," along with the caption, "LOVE."

Critics flocked to the comment section and blasted Diddy for the bizarre post.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy slammed cryptic instagram
Source: @Diddy/Instagram

Diddy posted the cryptic message to Instagram on May 15.

Article continues below advertisement

"You’re right… we’re finding out all the truth you’ve been hiding," wrote one user. Another chimed in, "You’re definitely gonna serve some time I can tell you that..."

A third mocked, "Lol Bye Diddy!" and a fourth wrote, "yeah that’s why you in trouble now 😂."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs honors late ex girlfriend kim porter on her birthday
Source: MEGA

In addition to his federal sex trafficking probe, Diddy faces multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Article continues below advertisement

Several users noted the multiple lawsuits against the music producer, including one filed by ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, which included allegations of rape and physical abuse. The lawsuit was quickly settled, with Diddy admitting no wrongdoing.

"If time tells truth, why you settle a lawsuit against you with cassie in less than 24hrs? anybody else wouldve turned around and sued for defamation of character," remarked one user.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs deny rape girl lawsuit violate constitutional rights
Source: MEGA

Diddy has denied the allegations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cassie is said to be "cooperating" with authorities in the sex trafficking investigation after settling the lawsuit. It's been speculated that Diddy's ex-girlfriend helped authorities establish probable cause, allowing a judge to sign off on search warrants for his properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

Cassie — who dated Diddy for nearly a decade before their 2018 split — alleged he forced her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Federal agents conducted synchronized raids at two of Diddy's homes in March. The music producer was not at either property at the time of the raids, though his sons King and Justin were seen being escorted out of his Holmby Hills mansion in handcuffs. It's important to note that they were not arrested.

A rep for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations released a statement on the search: "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the raids, an officer with the Department of Homeland Security noted they were "not random."

The anonymous Miami-based officer said the raids were conducted in response to "concrete, detailed, explicit allegations" from Diddy's alleged victims.

"We believe that there is a disturbing history of sex trafficking," the officer explained. "We didn't choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we're following up on."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.