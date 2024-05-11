'False and Hideous Claim': Diddy Asks Judge to Dismiss Rape Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that he and two other men drugged and raped a 17-year-old girl in a New York recording studio in 2003, calling it a "false and hideous claim" that was filed too late under the law, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has caused incalculable damage to their reputations and business standing before any evidence has been presented," the filing obtained by Billboard read.

"Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, but miraculously remembers other salacious details, despite her alleged incapacitated condition."