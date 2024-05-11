Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
'False and Hideous Claim': Diddy Asks Judge to Dismiss Rape Lawsuit

The embattled hip-hop mogul is currently facing several sexual assault lawsuits.

May 11 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that he and two other men drugged and raped a 17-year-old girl in a New York recording studio in 2003, calling it a "false and hideous claim" that was filed too late under the law, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has caused incalculable damage to their reputations and business standing before any evidence has been presented," the filing obtained by Billboard read.

"Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, but miraculously remembers other salacious details, despite her alleged incapacitated condition."

Diddy is fighting several lawsuits and a federal probe into sex trafficking allegations.

The complaint, which was originally filed in December and amended in March, comes from an unidentified woman who claimed that she was met Harve Pierre, then the president of Combs' Bad Boy Records, in Detroit. He allegedly flew her to New York on a private jet and took her to a recording studio, where she said she was given drugs and alcohol and raped by Diddy, Pierre, and another man.

While the window that New York's Adult Survivors Act offered for accusers to file sexual assault complaints after the statute of limitation expired has closed, this lawsuit was brought under New York City's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which also extends the deadline for filing.

Diddy's lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit on procedural grounds.

On Friday, Diddy's lawyers argued that "New York state law trumps New York City law, without exception," meaning that the lawsuit needed to be filed earlier to be timely,

"Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity," the attorneys wrote. "Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered."

Diddy's defense also slammed the suit for including a "bolded, legally irrelevant ‘trigger warning’ calculated to focus attention on its salacious and depraved allegations" and claimed that "the sparse amendments to the original Complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading. Like the original Complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed."

Diddy has denied the allegations against him.

This lawsuit is just one of several sexual assault claims brought against the embattled hip-hop mogul in recent months.

Another woman alleged that Diddy and singer Aaron Hall sexually raped her in the '90s when she was 16 years old, and in February, a male music producer who worked on Diddy's 2023 Love Album filed a $30 million sexual assault lawsuit.

Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal authorities as part of a sex trafficking investigation earlier this year.

Last month, the rapper filed a similar motion to dismiss another lawsuit against him.

Diddy has denied all of the allegations against him.

Last month, the rapper filed a similar motion to dismiss another lawsuit against him brought by Joi Dickerson, who claimed that he drugged her and raped her when she was a 19-year-old college student in 1991, arguing that he cannot be sued under laws that did not exist when the alleged incident occurred.

