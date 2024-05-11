REVEALED: Wynonna Judd's 'Tough Love' Approach for Troubled Daughter: 'She Needs to Pull Herself Together' - REPORT
Country singer Wynonna Judd reportedly refused to pay her troubled daughter's bail, leaving 27-year-old Grace Kelley sitting in jail after her April 5 arrest.
Insiders said the Love Can Build A Bridge hitmaker opted for a tough love approach in hopes that it would keep Kelley on the straight and narrow following her release from custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She wanted to show Grace that by continuing to live a reckless and dangerous life, she's missing out on the greatest moments of being a mother to a sweet young daughter," said an insider with knowledge on the family drama, according to a report.
"She needs to pull herself together," a source told the National Enquirer. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Judd for comment.
Kelley is the daughter that Judd shares with her first husband Arch Kelley III.
As we previously reported, Kelley was charged with three misdemeanors, including soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and obstructing governmental operations after allegedly exposing herself on a busy highway intersection in Alabama while holding a sign saying "Ride 4 a Ride."
In the wake of her arrest, the prostitution charge was later dropped and the indecent exposure charge was reduced to the lesser offense of lewd conduct.
Kelley was ordered to pay a $200 fine with 90 days in jail suspended for the lewd conduct charge, Daily Mail reported.
She was also fined $500 and received a 90-day jail sentence with 30 days suspended for the charge of obstructing government operations. Kelley was given credit for time served in jail and was ordered to serve the remaining 39 days of her 60-day sentence.
As she left the courthouse, Kelley was seen flipping off the camera while sticking out her tongue. Judd was not present at Kelley's hearing.
Kelley, who has served six jail stints over the past seven years, is a mom to a young daughter born in April 2022.
"I think she's blocked my number," Kelley told The New York Post while in custody, revealing Judd believes she is on drugs and wants her to go to rehab. "My mom won't listen to me, she won't believe me. She thinks I'm out here doing crazy s---."
Although the country sensation has been giving her daughter the tough love approach, she stepped in to throw a fun-filled rodeo theme party for her granddaughter's April 13 birthday.
Sources, meanwhile, said that Kelley questions if Judd is "laying the groundwork to gain legal custody of Kaliyah."