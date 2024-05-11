Kelly Clarkson's 'Barefoot Habit' Causes Tension Behind the Scenes of Talk Show: Report
No one at NBC wants Kelly Clarkson to play that funky music!
According to a sensational report, insiders complained the country singer turned talk show host's "barefoot habit" has quickly become off-putting to those around her due to her stinky feet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Kelly's barefoot habit has become a hot topic behind the scenes," a source snitched to The National Enquirer.
The insider went on to explain, "It's not just about hygiene, it's about maintaining a certain image."
"You wouldn't catch anyone else flaunting bare feet inside NBC — but SHE gets away with it," the tipster added.
The embattled talk show host, 42, has taken to airing her reeking tootsies and even performing barefoot — and sources claim folks who have to work with her are crying over the Catch My Breath singer's stinky feet.
"Kelly's all about creating a laid-back, comfortable vibe for her audience," shared an insider familiar with Clarkson's love of letting her dogs run free. "She wants viewers to feel at home, like they can just kick off their own shoes and relax along with her."
Despite growing concerns, NBC insiders clarified Clarkson's barefoot adventures are strictly confined to the set.
"Let's not get carried away here," dished another insider. "She's not traipsing around the entire building without shoes — but there's definitely tension brewing over this."
"The clash between professionalism and casual comfort is real!"
While whispers about Clarkson's "barefoot habit" are said to be a "growing concern" behind the scenes of the talk show, the Since U Been Gone singer has a long history of performing and running around barefoot — even while at the White House!
Back in February 2021, Clarkson shared a selfie video on her show's X account from the White House, where she interviewed First Lady Jill Biden. In the video, the host gave a brief "tour" walking in and out of the president's home, before panning down to her shoeless feet.
"We are here! Yeah!" Clarkson said to the camera before quickly stepping out of the building. "And now, time for the exit. The abrupt exit to the entrance — and I am literally barefoot."
Clarkson explained she ditched her shoes "because mama's feet hurt."
"There's a lot of marble floors and stone floors, like my feet were killing me!" Clarkson exclaimed.