Kelly Clarkson Calls Senior Staff's Alleged Behavior 'Unacceptable' and Commits to Building a 'Healthy Work Environment'
Kelly Clarkson is breaking her silence over the allegations of a toxic work environment on the set of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The three-time Grammy winner turned talk show host took to Instagram on Friday, May 12, to get in front of allegations that producers and senior staff members of her show have made employees' lives "miserable," with one on-set worker claiming the job left them "traumatized."
On Friday, ten former staffers for the popular daytime TV show anonymously detailed their experiences working on the program in a recent Rolling Stone article.
In the article, Clarkson was said to be "fantastic" but unaware of the "toxic environment" the set had become.
The staff members allegedly grew accustomed to being "bullied and intimidated" on set. One employee claimed they got "no help" from human resources when they reported the alleged mistreatment.
In the new report, another ex-staffer said it nearly changed their career path. "It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again," they told the publication. "When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized."
- 'Kelly Clarkson Show' Under Fire for Toxic Work Environment as Staffers Claim Producers Made Their Lives Hell
- Kelly Clarkson Turns Over Evidence In Battle Against Ex-Father-In-Law Over Millions In Alleged Unpaid Commissions
- Reba McEntire's Tension With Kelly Clarkson 'Boiling Over' On 'Voice' Set As Singer's Ex-Mother-In-Law Meddles In Divorce Mess
Clarkson took to Instagram soon after the article was published, calling the alleged behavior of her senior staffers "unacceptable."
She wrote, "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."
"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at TKCS," she continued. "As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team is moving but also our new team in New York is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."
The talk show host claimed that she and her senior staff would take "leadership training" and reiterated how there is "always room to grow."
Clarkson aims to completely "eradicate" any notion of toxicity on her set and ensure everyone on her staff becomes the "best version" of themselves.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.