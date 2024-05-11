30 Costars Who Had Infamous Fights on Sets: From Bill Murray and Lucy Liu to Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe

Bill Murray joined Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the cast of Charlie's Angels. He was tapped to play the role of John Bosley, but he was later replaced after a fight with Liu.

Murray reportedly told Liu that she could not act. This led the actress to allegedly attack him, and the staff members needed to break up physically during the intense feud.

Speaking during her appearance on the Asian Enough podcast, Liu looked back at the time and detailed what happened.

"Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she said. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

Barrymore supported Liu's statement, sharing on her talk show, "What really happened was Bill was just in a – you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes – and he just came in in a bad mood. What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance. She literally said, 'I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.' And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."