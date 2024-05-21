Awkward: George Clooney to Attend Fundraiser for President Biden — After Joe Slammed Amal's Decision to Issue Arrest Warrant for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu

George Clooney is scheduled to attend a fundraiser for President Joe Biden next month even though Biden recently slammed Amal Clooney’s involvement in the ICC’s newly launched arrest warrant against Israeli’s Benjamin Netanyahu, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Clooney’s wife recommended that the International Criminal Court issue an arrest warrant against Netanyahu on Monday, it was revealed that the Ocean’s Eleven star was set to attend a fundraiser for President Biden’s 2024 campaign in June.