'Terrorist Supporter': Amal Clooney Slammed for Helping Launch ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders
George Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, suffered significant backlash after she helped convince the International Criminal Court to launch arrest warrants against both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Hamas, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after the ICC issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and several Hamas leaders on Monday morning, it was revealed that Amal was directly involved in the decision.
According to the human rights lawyer and Clooney Foundation for Justice founder, she was asked by the ICC to join a committee made up of other international legal experts. The panel was reportedly tasked with evaluating evidence of suspected war crimes committed by both Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The panel ultimately concluded that Netanyahu and Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as several Hamas leaders, were likely guilty of suspected crimes against humanity in the Middle East.
“We unanimously conclude that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including hostage-taking, murder, and crimes of sexual violence,” the actor's wife announced on Monday morning.
Amal and the ICC’s panel also determined that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Gallant were also likely guilty of crimes against humanity that included “starvation as a method of warfare,” “murder,” “persecution,” and “extermination.”
“As a human rights lawyer, I will never accept that one child’s life has less value than another’s,” Amal wrote.
“I do not accept that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law,” she continued.
“So I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine.”
Meanwhile, George’s wife suffered immediate backlash for her and the ICC panel’s decision to hold Netanyahu accountable for the “atrocities” unfolding between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
One X user dubbed Amal Clooney a “terrorist supporter." Others dubbed the 46-year-old human rights lawyer a “clown” and called Amal “smug” for participating on the ICC’s Panel of Experts in International Law.
“Amal Clooney appears to be a terrorist supporter. No more Nespresso for me. I don't support Hamas terrorists,” one angry user tweeted. “Bring back the hostages! Disgusting human.”
“Why are you losers absolving Amal Clooney?” another X user wrote. “She's a clown and always will be.”
“Produce some twins. Attend award shows. And act smug,” a third person responded. “You’ve got nothing to offer here.”
Other X users targeted the Clooney Foundation for Justice and slammed both Amal and George Clooney for the developments against Netanyahu on Monday.
“Time to rename yourselves to Clooney Foundation for Injustice,” one individual wrote.
“Too little too late from the Clooney Foundation,” added another X user. “Why didn’t you speak before the decision came out? Were you afraid of offending Zionist donors? So much for independent legal justice…”