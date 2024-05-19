'Chaos and Division': First Lady Jill Biden Rallies Educators Against Donald Trump, Praises Joe's Education Plans
In a speech at the United Federation of Teachers’ yearly spring conference in Manhattan, First Lady Jill Biden emphasized the importance of the upcoming presidential election on the future of public education in America.
She claimed that her husband, President Joe Biden, is the best candidate to support education, and she warned of the consequences of re-electing Donald Trump.
The first lady, a Ph.D. educator herself, addressed a crowd of 1,200 attendees at the conference.
She expressed her confidence in Joe's abilities, stating, "I always believed that Joe would be the best education president." She contrasted this by criticizing Trump, stating, "Donald Trump doesn’t want to strengthen our public education system — he wants to destroy it."
The event took place on Saturday, May 23, in Manhattan, with notable figures such as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and UFT President Michael Mulgrew in attendance.
This gathering occurred just five days before Trump’s campaign rally in the South Bronx.
The first lady highlighted the stark differences in the approach to education between the two candidates. She warned of a future under Trump's leadership, describing it as a scenario filled with "chaos and division," where public schools would be privatized, funding gutted, and teachers unions marginalized.
She claimed another Trump term would lead to “a world in which public schools are privatized and their funding is gutted, teachers unions are marginalized and lesson plans are censored and books are banned. In America, we don’t ban books."
Following her appearance in Manhattan, the first lady is set to join Joe's campaign efforts, which have already included stops in Detroit and other parts of Michigan.
The upcoming gathering at Crotona Park in New York will mark the 77-year-old president’s first rally in his birth state since 2016 and comes on the heels of a record-breaking event his campaign held at the Jersey Shore last week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several Biden staffers have been resigning left and right.
Lily Greenberg Call, one of the senior president's staffers, resigned from the White House over the leader’s “continued support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza."
Greenberg Call announced her sudden departure in a resignation letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Wednesday, May 15.