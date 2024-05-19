Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

'Chaos and Division': First Lady Jill Biden Rallies Educators Against Donald Trump, Praises Joe's Education Plans

jill biden educators against donald trump praises joes education plans
Source: mega
By:

May 19 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In a speech at the United Federation of Teachers’ yearly spring conference in Manhattan, First Lady Jill Biden emphasized the importance of the upcoming presidential election on the future of public education in America.

She claimed that her husband, President Joe Biden, is the best candidate to support education, and she warned of the consequences of re-electing Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
jill biden educators against donald trump praises joes education plans
Source: mega

Jill Biden goes after Donald Trump.

The first lady, a Ph.D. educator herself, addressed a crowd of 1,200 attendees at the conference.

She expressed her confidence in Joe's abilities, stating, "I always believed that Joe would be the best education president." She contrasted this by criticizing Trump, stating, "Donald Trump doesn’t want to strengthen our public education system — he wants to destroy it."

Article continues below advertisement
jill biden educators against donald trump praises joes education plans
Source: mega

Jill claims her husband Joe is the best candidate for education.

Article continues below advertisement

The event took place on Saturday, May 23, in Manhattan, with notable figures such as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and UFT President Michael Mulgrew in attendance.

This gathering occurred just five days before Trump’s campaign rally in the South Bronx.

The first lady highlighted the stark differences in the approach to education between the two candidates. She warned of a future under Trump's leadership, describing it as a scenario filled with "chaos and division," where public schools would be privatized, funding gutted, and teachers unions marginalized.

She claimed another Trump term would lead to “a world in which public schools are privatized and their funding is gutted, teachers unions are marginalized and lesson plans are censored and books are banned. In America, we don’t ban books."

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
jill biden educators against donald trump praises joes education plans
Source: mega

Jill Biden warns of potential marginalization and book bannings under Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Following her appearance in Manhattan, the first lady is set to join Joe's campaign efforts, which have already included stops in Detroit and other parts of Michigan.

The upcoming gathering at Crotona Park in New York will mark the 77-year-old president’s first rally in his birth state since 2016 and comes on the heels of a record-breaking event his campaign held at the Jersey Shore last week.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several Biden staffers have been resigning left and right.

Lily Greenberg Call, one of the senior president's staffers, resigned from the White House over the leader’s “continued support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza."

Greenberg Call announced her sudden departure in a resignation letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Wednesday, May 15.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.