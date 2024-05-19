'Chaos and Division': First Lady Jill Biden Rallies Educators Against Donald Trump, Praises Joe's Education Plans

The event took place on Saturday, May 23, in Manhattan, with notable figures such as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and UFT President Michael Mulgrew in attendance.

This gathering occurred just five days before Trump’s campaign rally in the South Bronx.

The first lady highlighted the stark differences in the approach to education between the two candidates. She warned of a future under Trump's leadership, describing it as a scenario filled with "chaos and division," where public schools would be privatized, funding gutted, and teachers unions marginalized.

She claimed another Trump term would lead to “a world in which public schools are privatized and their funding is gutted, teachers unions are marginalized and lesson plans are censored and books are banned. In America, we don’t ban books."