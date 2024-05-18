Joe Biden Staffer Who Resigned Over President's Support for Israel Has Family's Ties to Weapons Defense Giant
Lily Greenberg Call, a former special assistant to the chief of staff in the Department of Interior who resigning from her position, is the daughter of a wealthy weapons exec helping Israel.
Her resignation was a direct response to what she perceived as President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel. Greenberg Call, 26, expressed her concerns in a fiery resignation letter addressed to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
Greenberg Call, 26, wrote, "I can no longer in good conscience continue to represent this administration amidst President Biden’s disastrous, continued support for Israel’s genocide."
She also condemned Israel’s “violations of international law” perpetrated with “American weapons.”
Greenberg Call's father, Thomas Call, holds a senior executive position at a division of RTX Corp., previously known as Raytheon Technologies Corp. This multinational company is renowned for being one of the largest suppliers of arms globally. Raytheon specifically has close ties to Israel, supplying them with advanced weaponry, including the Iron Dome anti-missile system.
RTX has also become a target of pro-Palestine demonstrations for weapons with offensive capabilities.
According to the New York Post, despite her earlier strong advocacy for Israel during her time at the prestigious San Diego Jewish Academy, her perspective shifted after enrolling at Berkeley and engaging with Palestinian-Americans.
Greenberg Call is at least the fifth mid- or senior-level administration staffer to make public their resignation in protest of the Biden administration’s military and diplomatic support of the now seven-month Israeli war against Hamas.
She is the second political appointee to do so after an Education Department official of Palestinian heritage resigned in January.
President Biden has been facing backlash from both sides of the political aisle due to his response to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Many on the left have called for a permanent ceasefire as reports of innocent civilians dying in the Gaza Strip continue to mount. Critics on the right, on the other hand, claim the Commander-in-Chief hasn't done enough to support Israel in the conflict.
Senator Ted Cruz accused President Joe Biden of “trying to buy votes” for the 2024 general election by forgiving the student loans of pro-Palestine protestors demonstrating on college and university campuses across the country.
The Texas lawmaker also expressed “hope that the courts overturn this egregiously illegal policy.”
“Joe Biden is buying votes by attempting to forgive loans for pro-Hamas rioters tearing universities apart,” Cruz wrote over the weekend. “I hope that the courts overturn this egregiously illegal policy.”