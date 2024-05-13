'It's a Shame': Ted Cruz Accuses President Biden of 'Trying to Buy Votes' Through Student Loan Forgiveness Plan for Pro-Palestine Campus Protestors
Senator Ted Cruz accused President Joe Biden of “trying to buy votes” for the 2024 general election by forgiving the student loans of pro-Palestine protestors demonstrating on college and university campuses across the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Senator Cruz made the surprising allegation in a tweet published on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Texas lawmaker, President Biden was “buying votes by attempting to forgive loans for pro-Hamas rioters tearing universities apart.” He also expressed “hope that the courts overturn this egregiously illegal policy.”
Meanwhile, Senator Cruz also discussed the alleged situation during an appearance on Fox Business Network on Friday.
The Texas politician and Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discussed a recent confrontation between Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and a reporter who asked about Biden’s latest proposed student loan forgiveness plan and the pro-Palestine campus protestors.
The reporter asked Secretary Cardona whether American taxpayers would be the ones paying off the student loans of the campus protestors. Secretary Cardona said no.
“Senator, are we really going to forgive the debt of anti-Israel pro-Hamas protesters?” Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney asked Cruz regarding the matter on Friday.
“Well, look, the answer is actually no,” Cruz responded before he once again accused Biden of buying votes. “But you got to understand, the Biden Administration is in the business right now of buying votes.”
“They tried before the last election to give away $1 trillion in money they didn’t have the legal authority to give away by forgiving a bunch of loans,” the GOP senator continued. “That was obviously lawless. When they did so, they knew that. It went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court struck it down.”
Senator Cruz then doubled down on his vote buying allegation against Biden.
“We’re in another election season, what are the Democrats trying to do? They’re trying to buy the same votes,” Cruz charged. “They’re trying to convince young people: Hey, we’ll give you free stuff, just make sure you vote for Democrats in November.”
“Look, they’re trying to buy their votes twice,” he continued regarding the pro-Palestine student protestors. “Both with loan forgiveness and through undermining Israel.”
“This is all about politics for the administration,” Senator Cruz concluded, “and it’s really a shame how extreme the Democrat Party has gotten with this kind of rabid anti-Semitism is now a major part of the party that there is a pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has so far forgiven nearly $155 billion in student loan debt for an estimated 4 million borrowers since he took office in January 2021.
Meanwhile, many students on college and university campuses across the nation continue to protest Israel’s actions against Palestine amid the ongoing and escalating Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Rafah.