Jennifer Garner and John Miller Fear a Wedding May Put Pressure on Their 'Low-key' Relationship: Report
Lovebirds Jennifer Garner and John Miller are madly into each other, but both are reportedly having their fair share of wedding jitters ahead of planned summer nuptials!
A bombshell report revealed the soon-to-be husband and wife are having cold feet and have even considered calling off the whole thing.
"They've been engaged for the longest time and the chatter among their inner circle was that they were going to go ahead with a wedding this summer in California," an insider spilled to The National Enquirer.
"But now those plans have cooled because they're both scared to pull the trigger and formalize what they have."
"John is such a shy and private guy — which is something Jen loves about him — but the worry is that once they're married the pressure might do them in!" the tipster explained.
Sources claimed the two enjoy "low-key romantic dates" in places where people tend to leave them alone, away from the main drag of Los Angeles — but that the couple believes the peace and quiet would end the minute they upgrade their status to Just Married.
"John will be Mr. Jen Garner and all eyes will be on him," the source said. "There will be all these weighted expectations, so you can understand why they're hesitant to take that step. They seem to be of two minds!"
Garner, 52, started seeing the burger chain CEO in 2018, three years after separating from ex-husband and baby daddy Ben Affleck, who she married in 2005.
Although the 13 Going on 30 star and Miller briefly split two years in, they've been together ever since and sources claim they're "a good fit."
Miller shares two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell — and Garner shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with the Good Will Hunting actor.
"They insist they still want to make things official," a source said. "But they may keep the wedding on the back burner for a little longer!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Garner's reps for comment.
As this outlet exclusively reported, sources said Garner was "not in a hurry" to rush down the aisle to Miller, who reportedly popped the question at Garner's 50th birthday celebration two years ago.
"They were going to formally announce their secret engagement," an insider claimed, adding they "were even getting ready to send out wedding invitations" before the actress had a change of heart.
"Jennifer gave it some thought and realized she's not in a hurry to rush down the aisle and marry John just yet," the mole explained.
Despite wanting to hold off on nuptials, the source insisted Garner was "crazy in love" with Miller.