40 Female Celebrities Who Look Younger Than Their Age

female celebrities who do not look their age
Source: MEGA
By:

May 13 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Amy Adams

amy adams
Source: MEGA

Amy Adams started her career in Hollywood through a role in 'Drop Dead Gorgeous.'

Actress Amy Adams maintains her youthful glow at 49 through her anti-aging skincare routine. She revealed her five holy grails in her interview with Allure, sharing that eyedrops and lip gloss play a huge role in maintaining her glow.

She also revealed that she keeps her skincare as simple as possible.

"I don't really buy into a lot of fads, partially because I have really sensitive skin," she revealed. "I've tried that and it doesn't always go well. But I am a big SPF girl. I use Neutrogena a lot. They tend to be the best with sensitive skin."

Angela Bassett

angela bassett
Source: MEGA

Angela Bassett owns a huge skincare line, so she perfectly knows what product suits her skin.

Angela Bassett always proves that her age will never affect her characters' appearances regardless of her real age. She lives up to the famous line, "age is just a number," by following a good workout and always having hydrating products.

Angelina Jolie

angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie maintains her beauty with the help of a dermatologist.

Hollywood stars surely turn their heads whenever Angelina Jolie is near them. Although the Maleficent actress has been following a routine since she was 11, she ensures her daughters know that the key to having beautiful skin is having a developed mind.

"You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong," she told ELLE. There is nothing more attractive—you might even say enchanting—than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions."

Avril Lavigne

avril lavigne
Source: MEGA

The 38-year-old musician is always referred to as a "vampire singer" because of her age-defying beauty.

Decades after she debuted, Avril Lavigne looks like she has not aged, that she leaves everyone curious about how she maintains her youthful beauty. She even shocked everyone when she recreated her debut album's cover photo in New York City as she did not look like she aged 20 years after the singer started her career.

Beyoncé

beyonce
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé dedicates most of her time to her work as a singer and a full-time mom, but she also has time to care for herself.

Beyoncé's popularity knows no bounds, and so does her beauty. Her skincare routine includes consuming kale juice and using sunscreen as much as possible.

Bianca Lawson

bianca lawson
Source: MEGA

Bianca Lawson seemingly ages in reverse years after her debut.

Bianca Lawson probably swam in the fountain of youth she does not look like she has aged over the past few years. Three decades after she had her debut role in Saved by the Bell, she told FabFitFun that she has been using the same products she used in high school.

"I feel like the more you leave yourself alone, the better," she said. "When people are constantly changing products and doing what the 'new' thing is—it drives your skin, hair and body crazy. Stick with what's working and listen to your body."

Brooke Shields

brooke shields
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields uses products to achieve "smooth and glowy" skin.

Brooke Shields is now 58 years old, but the former supermodel always looks as stunning as ever on and off the camera.

In an interview with Vogue, the model-actress disclosed that having a skincare routine was not originally a priority growing up.

"I never really spent a great deal of time on my skin or my face because it was a job to me, the minute I would finish work I would wash all the makeup off my face," she said. "I really didn't prioritize as much as I should have."

Busy Philipps

busy philipps
Source: MEGA

Philipps established partnerships with beauty brands over the years.

Busy Philipps' skin looks tight and glowing even when she is now 44, but she revealed that she combats her wrinkles and fine lines without using Botox or injectables. Instead, she opts to use facelift patches to get rid of the skin problems she had during her teenage years.

Candace Cameron Bure

candace cameron bure
Source: MEGA

The 'Fuller House' actress is known for having a soft, contoured look.

Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure wants everyone to experience having youthful skin regardless of their age. The actress has been open about her beauty secrets, including the products she uses to repair her skin.

Cate Blanchett

cate blanchett
Source: MEGA

Now 54, Cate Blanchett still turns people with her performances and beauty.

Cate Blanchett has one rule in making herself look younger than her age: consistency. She told Allure that her skin looks healthier than ever because she always follows a routine and wears sunscreen.

Christy Turlington

christy turlington
Source: MEGA

Her beauty made her one of Glamour's Women of the Year in 2013.

The 55-year-old American model and humanitarian has become the face of several brands because of her unmatched beauty.

Christy Turlington's secret to younger-looking skin involves focusing on her health and doing exercises, including yoga.

"I try not to push myself out of my comfort zone [when it comes to wellness]. I know myself well enough and I don't need to try new things," she said. "If it works, it works and I like the consistency."

Cindy Crawford

cindy crawford
Source: MEGA

The 57-year-old model looks exactly like herself from 1983.

Cindy Crawford is called the Queen of Skincare, and she inspired everyone by also releasing her skincare line. She perfected her anti-aging routine by investing time into good skincare habits, reminding everyone they could do the same by "starting early."

She told Byrdie, "The daytime is about protecting your skin and then the nighttime is about restoring it. I have learned that it's like working out. You work out once—you don't really see a big difference. But if you work out regularly for years, you do. I think skincare is the same way. So I've made taking care of my skin part of my routine."

Demi Moore

demi moore
Source: MEGA

Momoa is reportedly 'begging' Moore for a date and has even tried to put in a good word with mutual friends.

Demi Moore has a full-packed schedule as a celebrity mom, actress and model, but she still dedicates some of her time to doing her skincare. For her, "less is more" when it comes to her skincare regimen.

Eva Longoria

eva longoria
Source: MEGA

One of Hollywood's most beautiful faces, Eva Longoria has effective secrets to age gracefully.

Eva Longoria promotes feeling good about oneself to maximize the face and body treatments they receive. Although she does not opt for injectables, the 49-year-old The Young and the Restless star chooses radio frequency-based procedures to make her skin tighter since giving birth to her son.

"I started working out; I was back on my regimen, exercising, eating well, sleeping well, and you know, my stomach wasn't as tight and my skin wasn't as tight as I wanted it to be," she continued.

Eva Mendes

eva mendes
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling's wife is her own version of Barbie.

Eva Mendes maintains her beauty through proper nutrition, hydration and an effective skincare routine. One of her tricks includes mixing sunscreen with moisturizer.

Gabrielle Union

gabrielle union
Source: MEGA

Fans can quickly recognize Gabrielle Union because of her flawless and glowy skin.

Gabrielle Union's skincare routine starts with cleansing her skin and removing all her makeup before using more products like moisturizer and toner.

Gong Li

gong li
Source: MEGA

The Asian celebrity keeps her skin in top condition through her routine!

The 58-year-old Chinese actress has maintained her rank as the face of L'Oreal Paris in Asia since 1996, representing its product Revitalift. True to the product's description, Gong Li surely got the most luminous beauty in her generation.

Gwen Stefani

gwen stefani
Source: MEGA

The musician ensures she never misses removing her makeup before going to bed.

Blake Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani knows the power of makeup and skincare products, so she made it an inspiration to create her brand, GXVE.

In the cover story for LuisaViaRoma's Fall/Winter 2022 issue, the now-54-year-old It's My Life singer said she ditched her red lipstick to look good as she can "at any age."

"The magic is in the makeup," the singer said. "You can always change who you are, make yourself feel better, or make other people feel better with makeup. Makeup is just the perfect playground for that."

Gwyneth Paltrow

gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

A spokesman for the festival confirmed that Paltrow is to appear "In Conversation" with the CEO of Arab News.

Gwyneth Paltrow uses products in her daytime and nighttime routines to nourish her skin even without a scheduled recording.

Halle Berry

halle berry
Source: MEGA

The 57-year-old actress only has a four-product skincare routine to create her youthful glow.

Halle Berry does miracles as she can achieve younger-looking skin in four easy steps: cleansing, exfoliating, using a hydrating mask and moisturizing.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie
Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum uses age-defying products to make herself look several years younger.

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum boasts an anti-aging skincare regimen to enhance her natural beauty and look ageless at 50. She told Who What Wear UK that she uses eye cream to rock her makeup-free selfies.

Jada Pinkett Smith

jada pinkett smith
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett-Smith boasts her radiant and youthful makeup-free skin at 51.

Jada Pinkett-Smith showed her followers how she maintains her youthful glow amid her busy schedule. In a YouTube video, the Red Talk Table host shared the importance of experimenting until one finds the perfect product for them.

On top of the beauty products, she revealed that drinking water keeps her skin healthy.

"Good skin is not just what you do to the outside of it," the actress said. "What you put in your body is super important."

Janet Jackson

janet jackson
Source: MEGA

She was served with the lawsuit in August.

Janet Jackson uses skincare and makeup products to enhance her visuals, but she is also open to some anti-aging procedures.

The singer told Allure that, while she opposed using filler and Botox, she aims to age gracefully, even with a little bit of zhuzh.

"It took a lot of work, a lot of work," she said. "It was something very tough, very difficult. But I'm glad I walked through it. I'm really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body."

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA

'Friends' Rachel Green's actress has one of the most effortless skincare routines in Hollywood.

Two decades after F.R.I.E.N.D.S. ended, Jennifer Aniston still looks like her character, Rachel Green. Like many other female celebrities, she believes that less is more, even in her skincare routine.

But at the same time, she wants to change the ideas surrounding anti-aging topics in the beauty world.

"Very little offends me, but what I do think is becoming dated are things like, 'Oh, you look great for your age," the actress said. "Because at a certain point, you should start to look like shit? Because that's what that is implying. Like, 'You should look like hell right now.'"

Jennifer Garner

jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed wedding planning has 'cooled' as the couple has second thoughts on marriage.

Jennifer Garner received the best skincare advice from her mother: "buy skincare products that you're not afraid to lavish."

The Adam Project star explained that the advice led her to embrace the use of several products like retinol, sunscreen and moisturizers

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez launched her beauty line, JLo Beauty, in January 2021.

JLo Beauty and other beauty products help Jennifer Lopez achieve a picture-perfect makeup-free face. She revealed in 2014 that people always ask about her skin, sharing that "it runs in the family."

"I have to say, I have good genes," she said. "My mom and my grandma had beautiful skin, so I was blessed in that way. I haven't had any plastic surgery…or injectables or fillers or anything like that."

Julianne Moore

julianne moore
Source: MEGA

The 62-year-old actress often plays troubled women's characters in her films, but she is the total opposite of them.

Julianne Moore, 63, has been highlighting the importance of taking a bath every day and how the world changed its idea about makeup. Although she used to think that everyone should wear makeup before presenting themselves to the world, things changed for the actress.

"The world has changed and people don't wear makeup the same way," Moore told Marie Claire. "Now, we wear makeup to enhance [our features] or because it feels festive. It doesn't feel like we have to wear it anymore—which is great."

Kate Winslet

kate winslet
Source: MEGA

She unveiled the specific beauty product she has been using since she starred in 'Titanic.'

As an actress who is a regular in red carpet events, Kate Winslet opened up about her ways to prepare her skin before making public appearances and after the events.

"I always ensure that I get as much sleep as I can and I drink a lot of water," she revealed to Vogue. "Beyond trying to stay hydrated, rested and calm, I have an incredible makeup artist who I can rely on to make my skin look good and make everything come together."

No matter how tired she is, Winslet always takes off her makeup and cleanses her skin properly before going to bed.

Kylie Minogue

kylie minogue
Source: MEGA

Kylie Minogue gave the best advice to the public to achieve the same skin as hers: "find what works for you."

Kylie Minogue has the best routine that does not require her to undergo facials anymore.

The 55-year-old Aussie star's secret to having smooth and youthful skin lies in her regular use of cleaners and toners.

"I'm pretty obsessive about sunblock and, at night, I use a really good moisturizer - I'm using a Nubo night cream at the moment," she told Company Magazine. "I can't remember the last time I went to bed without doing my routine but I keep things pretty simple - I hardly ever do face masks or have a facial."

Lisa Bonet

lisa bonet
Source: MEGA

Lisa Bonet looks so young that people sometimes mistake her for her daughter, Zoë Isabella Kravitz.

Lisa Bonet is not afraid to go makeup-free because of her ageless complexion. She told The New York Times that she uses "active things" at night to strengthen her cells and maintain her good genes.

Liv Tyler

liv tyler
Source: MEGA

Liv Tyler follows a whopping 25-step skincare routine!

Far from what other celebrities want about the length of their skincare routine, Liv Tyler completed her self-love routine through a 25-step beauty and self-care regimen. She revealed in a video that she feels better the more she does the routine.

Madonna

madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna sparked concerns when she was hospitalized, but she still graces the world with her beauty even after the health scare.

Amid rumors claiming that she underwent extreme plastic surgeries to maintain her youthful glow, Madonna looks good at 65 because of the skincare tips she has. Among the steps she follows is to wash her face with cold water to improve blood circulation in her face as soon as she gets up.

Nicole Kidman

nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner's taking the remaining few days of the year to re-charge, said pals.

Emmy-winning actress Nicole Kidman practices low-maintenance self-care while following the beauty lessons she received from her mother.

"My mom [Janelle Kidman] is a feminist and also very feminine. She always smells good and looks good. I teach my daughters [to be] the same," she said.

Penelope Cruz

penelope cruz
Source: MEGA

The Spanish actress likes to keep her routine plain and simple.

Penelope Cruz credits her beauty sleep and healthy diet to having the ideal glow every woman wants to have. She sleeps seven to eight hours and consumes organic foods to maximize the effects of her hair and beauty regimens.

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon
Source: MEGA

The award-winning actress promotes empowerment for females.

Reese Witherspoon established a dedicated routine to take care of her skin.

"Skincare has been a huge part of my life for 30 years, being on camera so much and making sure that I have a good base for makeup," she said, per Forbes. "Cameras are sometimes about five inches from my face. How the texture of my skin looks and taking care of it is so important, so it's really a process for me."

Rihanna

rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky, but she looks more stunning than ever!

Rihanna shines bright like a diamond because of her skincare routine!

In her 2020 videos for Harper's Bazaar and FENTY SKIN, the singer shared her step-by-step process of maintaining her healthy and glowing skin, and both clips highlighted the importance of hydration to create an effective regimen.

Sandra Bullock

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock is turning 60 next year, but the actress still looks like she is in her 30s!

Miss Congeniality actress Sandra Bullock has not aged a bit since she started her career.

In her interview with Instyle Magazine in 2000, Bullock said she wants to keep everything as simple as possible. She also told Marie Claire UK it takes her less than ten minutes to complete her routine.

Sofia Vergara

sofia vergara
Source: MEGA

She still wishes she had started keeping her skin healthy when she was younger.

Sofia Vergara has one regret about her skincare.

Despite her jaw-dropping beauty, Vergara often expresses regret that she did not start caring for her skin when she was younger. The Colombian-born actress said she only realized its importance – especially sunscreen – years later.

"Now I always have sunscreen in my car," she said. "You don't realize how much exposure you get sitting in traffic!"

Tyra Banks

tyra banks
Source: MEGA

When Tyra Banks launched her skincare, she got more options to keep her skin looking younger!

Tyra Banks knows how to turn people's heads with her younger-looking beauty, but it is all thanks to her mother, who also looks young although she is already in her 70s.

She told TODAY in 2018 that it is in their genes to look younger. Still, she remains a great believer in the effects of having healthy and ideal skincare habits.

Victoria Beckham

victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham follows a simple routine to look fabulous at 49.

The public has always been curious about how Victoria Beckham clears her skin, and she takes her followers to her world through Instagram. The designer and singer treats herself with regular facials before her schedules and uses natural body products to make her skin soft and supple

