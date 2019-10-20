Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie's 'Maleficent' Movie Flops After Maddox's College Move Star recently reunited with her son for the Japanese premiere.

There is more bad news for Angelina Jolie following her son Maddox‘s South Korea move.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the Disney sequel movie she starred in, isn’t meeting its high expectations.

According to Deadline, the film was the number one movie this weekend in the U.S., but it failed to earn the $185M it cost production to make the movie before prints and advertising.

Maleficent only earned $36M, 48 percent less than the $69.4M the original film made in its opening week back in 2014.

The response in China also wasn’t stellar, as the Sleeping Beauty spin-off only brought in an estimated $22.4M.

The film received mixed reviews from critics.

While the global take for Maleficent still will give it the possibility to break even, demand for a third film about Jolie’s evil stepmom character is unlikely.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jolie, 44, has already been suffering after her oldest son Maddox, 18, left for college.

The superstar actress has had a difficult time adjusting to her new life without him and now feels she has “a huge hole in her life she needs to fill,” an insider told Radar.

The source said that Jolie revealed she was going to start her search for a new man.

After her painful split from husband Brad Pitt, she is ready to “dip her toe in the water with some potential suitors.”

“She plans to go on a date at least one, two times a week and see where it takes her,” a source told Radar.

Jolie is also considering filling the void by adding another child to her brood, according to an another source.

Last month, exclusive Radar reports revealed she was looking to adopt a seventh child and she wanted “it to happen within the next few months.”

“This has been in the works for a while, but she put it on hold until after Maddox officially left home,” the source told Radar at the time.

Aside from having to deal with the void Maddox’s absence has created, the philanthropist has also had to deal with his new living conditions, which are unlike his Hollywood treatment.

In addition to his cramped dorm room, Maddox, like normal college students, will rely on campus cops for protection. He will also be served disgusting meals at the dining hall and will be around drugs, including weed, ecstasy and LSD.

“Celebrities don’t get special treatment here just because they are famous,” an officer at the local police station commented.

Despite all of her worries, Jolie recently reunited with Maddox for the Japan premiere of Maleficent.

Unfortunately, her movie isn’t a hit.