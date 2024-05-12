Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears on Fox News Days After Accusing the Network of Wanting to 'Murder' Tucker Carlson
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Fox News just two days after she went on a crazy rant about the network trying to "murder" their former host Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo confronted the congresswoman at several points during the interview.
“You say you’re supporting President [Donald] Trump, but is now the time for this disruption, six months before the election, to fight to get a new speaker in place?” Bartiromo asked.
Greene defended her actions by claiming her failed ousting of Mike Johnson “exposed the ‘uniparty’ like it’s never been seen before.”
Greene attacked Fox News during a recent interview with Steve Bannon on his podcast, War Room, where she falsely accused the network of ignoring her motion to vacate House Speaker Johnson.
“So you got to remember Fox News that literally fired Tucker Carlson, the number one cable TV news host in the nation,” Greene said. "Tucker, who was basically the voice of everyone, that’s the Fox News that refused to cover me calling the motion to vacate.”
Greene went on to falsely claim Wednesday’s edition of The Five never cut to the motion to vacate despite the program doing so twice during their broadcast.
“Fox News wants to control what Republican voters think and the control and the information that they give you is the establishment Republican Party view,” the congresswoman said.
"The Five never switched gears, they never changed, never went to anything different. Fox News wants to control what Republican voters think and the control and the information that they give you is the establishment Republican Party view," she added.
“Fox News wants to make sure, make sure that you guys don’t have your own opinion, that you only have the opinion that Fox News tells you to have, and that’s why Fox News attacks Steve Bannon,” Greene told Bannon.
“That’s why Fox News attacks Charlie Kirk, and that’s why Fox News would love to murder Tucker Carlson, and that’s the reality. And that’s why Fox News is losing viewers because I think you guys are smart," she contined. "The American people are too smart and you’re tired of being fed outrage TV – outrage TV and watching and voting and donating to Republicans that don’t do a damn thing about it.”
Greene’s claim that Fox News is “losing viewers” goes against recent data which shows the network crushing its competition in the first quarter of 2024.