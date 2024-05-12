Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears on Fox News Days After Accusing the Network of Wanting to 'Murder' Tucker Carlson

Greene went on to falsely claim Wednesday’s edition of The Five never cut to the motion to vacate despite the program doing so twice during their broadcast.

“Fox News wants to control what Republican voters think and the control and the information that they give you is the establishment Republican Party view,” the congresswoman said.

