Ex-White House Adviser Steve Bannon Ordered to Pay His Former Lawyers Over $480,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees

According to the law firm, Bannon made partial payments totaling $375,000 out of the more than $850,000 billed.

Bannon argued that he had instructed his lawyers to stop working on his behalf in January 2022 and claimed they had performed work unrelated to the retainer agreement's subject matter. He also contended that Robert Costello, a partner at the firm who regularly represented him, would be a witness in a separate case against him and, therefore, should not be entitled to legal fees.

Judge Bluth dismissed Bannon's arguments, stating that his claims were without merit. She noted that Costello had filed a notice of withdrawal in the unrelated case in July 2022 after Bannon allegedly told the firm to stop representing him.