Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > New York

Ex-White House Adviser Steve Bannon Ordered to Pay His Former Lawyers Over $480,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees

steve bannon
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 8 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth ruled on Friday, July 7, that former White House adviser Steve Bannon must pay his former legal team, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, over $480,000 in unpaid legal fees, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The firm had filed a claim against Bannon in February, stating that they were not paid for legal services rendered from November 2020 to November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
stevebannon
Source: mega

The sum awarded by Judge Bluth includes the legal retainer that Bannon refused to pay, as well as the legal fees associated with the lawsuit brought against him, adding up to a total of $480,487.87.

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron had represented Bannon in a series of legal problems, including his indictment of defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" GoFundMe campaign.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon reveals donald trump declare victory lost election jpg
Source: mega

According to the law firm, Bannon made partial payments totaling $375,000 out of the more than $850,000 billed.

Bannon argued that he had instructed his lawyers to stop working on his behalf in January 2022 and claimed they had performed work unrelated to the retainer agreement's subject matter. He also contended that Robert Costello, a partner at the firm who regularly represented him, would be a witness in a separate case against him and, therefore, should not be entitled to legal fees.

Judge Bluth dismissed Bannon's arguments, stating that his claims were without merit. She noted that Costello had filed a notice of withdrawal in the unrelated case in July 2022 after Bannon allegedly told the firm to stop representing him.

MORE ON:
New York
Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon reveals donald trump declare victory lost election jpg
Source: mega

"Defendant's assertion that he need not pay legal fees because an attorney for plaintiff might be a witness in the case in the District of Columbia is also without merit," Bluth wrote in her ruling.

"As the plaintiff pointed out, Mr. Costello filed a notice of withdrawal in that case in July 2022, well after the defendant allegedly told the plaintiff to stop representing him," she continued. "Nor did the defendant adequately explain how the fact that an attorney might be called as a witness is a valid defense to not paying legal bills."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine last October for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots. However, his sentence has been delayed as he continues to appeal the verdict.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.