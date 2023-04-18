Steve Bannon Slams Elon Musk, Says Buying Twitter CEO's 'Snake Oil' Is For 'Fools' After Tucker Carlson Interview

During his sit-down with Carlson, the SpaceX founder spoke about his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant, matters of privacy online, and massive layoffs.

Musk fired about 80 percent of the workforce and justified his decision to Carlson. "If you're not trying to run some sort of glorified activist organization with – and you don't care that much about censorship, then you can really let go of a lot of people, it turns out," he explained.

The Tesla CEO vowed to restore "free speech" to Twitter when he took over, having railed against the platform's previous owners and accused his Twitter predecessors of "censorship."