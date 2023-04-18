Steve Bannon Slams Elon Musk, Says Buying Twitter CEO's 'Snake Oil' Is For 'Fools' After Tucker Carlson Interview
Steve Bannon did not mince words while sounding off about Elon Musk's recent interview with Tucker Carlson, blasting those who trust the Twitter CEO as "fools."
RadarOnline.com has learned the former White House chief strategist took aim at the famed business magnate and claimed that no one should believe a word he says.
During his sit-down with Carlson, the SpaceX founder spoke about his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant, matters of privacy online, and massive layoffs.
Musk fired about 80 percent of the workforce and justified his decision to Carlson. "If you're not trying to run some sort of glorified activist organization with – and you don't care that much about censorship, then you can really let go of a lot of people, it turns out," he explained.
The Tesla CEO vowed to restore "free speech" to Twitter when he took over, having railed against the platform's previous owners and accused his Twitter predecessors of "censorship."
Musk told Carlson he was surprised the government has "full access" to "everything that was going on" with Twitter.
In response, Bannon said people should keep a watchful eye on Musk during an episode of his War Room podcast, suggesting his recent interview with Carlson only further solidifies that.
"Anybody watch that interview with Tucker Carlson last night that's buying this guy's snake oil — you're a fool," Bannon said. "Any of the fanboys and my brother, Darren Beatty, who I love, anybody that's out there, fanboying for Elon Musk — you're a fool, you're a fool, you're a fool."
- Tucker Carlson Laughs About Thousands Of Fired Twitter Employees During Interview With Elon Musk
- Elon Musk Issues Pitiful Apology After Axing Disabled Twitter Employee Who He Claimed Was Using Muscular Dystrophy As An 'Excuse' To Not Work
- Elon Musk Is Followed By Bodyguards Everywhere At Twitter HQ — Even To The Bathroom, Company Engineer Reveals
Bannon, who labeled Musk a "phony," has been an opponent of the investor, previously claiming on a podcast that Musk "is owned – lock, stock, and barrel – by the Chinese Communist Party, and he acts like it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I used to think Bannon was smart & evil, but now I realize I was wrong about the first part," Musk tweeted.