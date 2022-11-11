Twitter Executive Who Censored Hunter Biden Laptop Story RESIGNS After Elon Musk Takes Over Social Media Platform
The Twitter executive accused of censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story has resigned from the social media platform giant after Elon Musk acquired the company, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Yoel Roth, the 35-year-old exec who allegedly censored the New York Post’s initial exposé into President Joe Biden’s son’s infamous laptop, made the decision on Wednesday morning.
According to the Post, Roth resigned from the platform just days after Musk vowed to fire upwards of 50% of Twitter’s 7,500 employees.
Roth further confirmed his resignation by changing his Twitter bio on Wednesday from “Head of Trust & Safety at Twitter” to “Former Head of Trust & Safety at Twitter.”
The 35-year-old is just the latest Twitter exec to depart from the company after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder purchased the platform for a whopping $44 billion on October 27.
Damien Kieran, who formerly worked as the site’s chief privacy officer also recently resigned alongside Twitter’s chief information security officer Lea Kissner.
“I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter,” Kissner tweeted last week.
Roth’s departure from his role at the company came as a surprise due to the young executive’s seemingly close relationship to Musk.
Despite being criticized for his decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story when it first broke ahead of the 2020 presidential election between Joe Biden and then-president and candidate Donald Trump, and despite Roth’s “questionable” tweets targeting Republican Party members, Musk defended the 35-year-old.
“I want to be clear that I support Yoel,” Musk wrote after Roth called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “personality-free bag of farts” and donated $100 to the Democratic Party. “My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs.”
Emily Horne, who oversaw the site’s global policy communications until 2018, warned that Roth’s departure from Twitter would be a “huge loss” for the multi-billion-dollar company.
“He’s worked incredibly hard under very challenging circumstances, including being personally targeted by some of the most vicious trolls who were active on the platform,” Horne said after learning of Roth’s exit on Wednesday.
Horne added, “He stayed through all of that because he believed so deeply in the work his team was doing to promote a public conversation and improve the health of that conversation.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk has come under fire since his acquisition of Twitter last month following claims he was forcing his remaining staffers to work 84-hour weeks.