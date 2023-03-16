GoFundMe For 'Family Feud' Contestant's Murdered Wife Raises Nearly $75k After Jailed Husband Joked About Regretting Marriage

As of March 16, nearly $75k has been raised in the GoFundMe organized by sister Sarah Reilly with the goal of "establishing a scholarship fund in Becky's name as well as to help with family expenses related to Becky's death and the future care of her boys."

The murder case involving Timothy has garnered even more attention as Family Feud viewers recalled he made a dig about marriage during his appearance on the popular game show.

"What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" host Steve Harvey asked in an episode that was taped in the fall of 2019 and aired in January 2020.