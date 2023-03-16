GoFundMe For 'Family Feud' Contestant's Murdered Wife Raises Nearly $75k After Jailed Husband Joked About Regretting Marriage
A GoFundMe was launched for the murdered wife of a former Family Feud contestant-turned-suspect to help cover memorial costs and to support their children financially, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Timothy Bliefnick, 39, from Illinois is accused of fatally shooting Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, a nurse and mother of his three kids, at her home in Quincy on February 23.
GoFundMe For Murdered Wife Of 'Family Feud' Contestant Raises Nearly $75k Years After Jailed Husband Joked About Regretting Marriage
Nearly $75k Raised For 'Family Feud' Contestant's Murder Wife After Suspect Husband Joked About Regretting Marriage On TV Show
GoFundMe For 'Family Feud' Contestant's Murder Wife Raises Nearly $75k After Suspect Husband Joked About Regretting Marriage
As of March 16, nearly $75k has been raised in the GoFundMe organized by sister Sarah Reilly with the goal of "establishing a scholarship fund in Becky's name as well as to help with family expenses related to Becky's death and the future care of her boys."
The murder case involving Timothy has garnered even more attention as Family Feud viewers recalled he made a dig about marriage during his appearance on the popular game show.
"What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" host Steve Harvey asked in an episode that was taped in the fall of 2019 and aired in January 2020.
"Honey, I love you, but, 'said I do,'" he quipped. "Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife," Bliefnick added. "I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"
Timothy appeared at the Adams County Courthouse on March 14 charged with killing his wife and home invasion following his arrest, for which he pled not guilty.
Casey Schnack, his attorney, denied the joke was alluding to any ill intent and shut down rumors the quip had to do with the couple's eventual decision to separate.
Prosecutors, however, argued that the crime was not a random act, and it was noted both had filed for restraining orders against one another before her death.
- ‘Pure Torture’: Parents Accused Of Abusing 4-Month-Old Daughter Who Suffered Broken Bones, Seizures, Brain Bleed
- Texas Man Found Living With Decaying Corpse Inside His Home For 'Several Months' Before Taking His Own Life, Police Claim
- Family Believes Black Man Found Decapitated In Mississippi Was Targeted By 'Lynch Mob'
"It's a game show," Schnack said. "A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn't make one a murderer."
"Tim still has and maintains his presumption of innocence," Bliefnick's attorney told Inside Edition. "There are still three boys out there without a mother and father right now. The concern that we have is protecting the kids from all of this as best as we can."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In an obituary, Rebecca was described as a light in many people's lives who was always there for those she loved. It noted she graduated cum laude from Quincy University with a bachelor's degree in biological science with a minor in chemistry.
And in addition to her registered nurse credentials, she was also a certified trauma nurse specialist and a sexual assault nurse examiner, plus a dedicated and caring mother who loved animals.
RadarOnline.com has learned a Mass of Christian Burial was held for Rebecca on March 3 in the Church of St. Peter. Visitation was the day before at Duker & Haugh.