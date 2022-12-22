Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Steve Harvey
Exclusive

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

steve harvey family feud drama home wife exes kids pp
Source: Spread Pictures / MEGA
By:

Dec. 21 2022, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue.

RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement
steve harvey family feud drama home wife exes kids
Source: KWKC/MEGA

"Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!"

The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man author has seven children in total, sharing twins Bradi and Karli as well as son Broderick with his first wife, Marcia.

Steve also shares son Wynton with ex Mary Shackelford, his second wife, and three stepchildren, Morgan, Jason and Lori, with current wife Marjorie.

Article continues below advertisement

The source claims there has unfortunately been some jealousy lingering amongst the siblings over Lori, who's the most famous of all Steve's kids, taking over the spotlight with her high-profile love life.

Lori recently made headlines for her budding romance with Snowfall actor Damson Idris following her split from Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan.

steve harvey family feud drama home wife exes kids
Source: RCF / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"He did the right thing adopting Marjorie's kids and loves them like his own, but there's a lot of dissension among the blended Harvey clan," an insider dished.

Plus, the source claims that Steve's wife and exes can "butt heads" at times because she "rules the roost" at the Harvey abode.

As for how Steve is coping with the turmoil between his loved ones, it's alleged that "his way of handling it has been to throw money at them, buy them gifts or just go into another room to chomp on a cigar, but it's not working."

steve harvey family feud drama home wife exes kids
Source: ZUMA Press / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the drama, the Harvey clan is hopeful for a "very merry holiday season" and to put any differences aside since they are family at the end of the day.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Steve for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.