Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue.
RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors.
"Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!"
The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man author has seven children in total, sharing twins Bradi and Karli as well as son Broderick with his first wife, Marcia.
Steve also shares son Wynton with ex Mary Shackelford, his second wife, and three stepchildren, Morgan, Jason and Lori, with current wife Marjorie.
The source claims there has unfortunately been some jealousy lingering amongst the siblings over Lori, who's the most famous of all Steve's kids, taking over the spotlight with her high-profile love life.
Lori recently made headlines for her budding romance with Snowfall actor Damson Idris following her split from Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan.
"He did the right thing adopting Marjorie's kids and loves them like his own, but there's a lot of dissension among the blended Harvey clan," an insider dished.
Plus, the source claims that Steve's wife and exes can "butt heads" at times because she "rules the roost" at the Harvey abode.
As for how Steve is coping with the turmoil between his loved ones, it's alleged that "his way of handling it has been to throw money at them, buy them gifts or just go into another room to chomp on a cigar, but it's not working."
Despite the drama, the Harvey clan is hopeful for a "very merry holiday season" and to put any differences aside since they are family at the end of the day.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Steve for comment.