Steve Harvey Desperate To End Stepdaughter’s Budding Romance With The Rapper Future! ‘He’s not going to stay quiet with this one,’ says a source.

Steve Harvey is worried his stepdaughter’s budding new romance could spell disaster, and he wants her to move on, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to an insider, the television star has seen enough change and tumult in his 23-year-old Lori Harvey’s life, and he’s now on a mission to make sure she lives more responsibly — and that starts with staying away from the rapper Future.

“Steve bit his lip through the Trey Songz romance and the Diddy romance and even the engagement to Memphis Depay, but he’s not going to stay quiet with this one,” a source told gossip writer A.J. Benza in his Fame column, exclusively on Radar.

“Future has a reputation that’s hard to ignore,” said the source.

Harvey, 62, is particularly concerned with how many of Future’s songs contain references to hardcore drugs.

“He wants Lori to be careful with these bad boys,” said the source.

Photo Credit:MEGA

Justin Timberlake Shuns Co-Star Alisha Wainwright After PDA Scandal

If Justin Timberlake has his way, you won’t be seeing Alisha Wainwright, 30, doing the talk show circuit to help publicize their new film, Palmer.

Timberlake, 38, has been in the doghouse ever since he was spotted affectionately holding 30-year-old Wainwright’s hand on a New Orleans’ balcony.

In the wake of the scandal, the “Sexy Back” singer is doing all he can to keep the peace and not enflame Jessica Biel’s anger again, and he has asked the producers to honor his request to let him promote the film solo.

“Things seem to be settling down at home and he’s adamant that Alisha be dropped from the upcoming press tour,” a source told Fame. “He knows he’s savvy enough to handle any questions that come up and doesn’t want this botched by anyone else.”

Photo Credit:Richard Young/Shutterstock

Inside Meghan Markle’s Whirlwind New North American Life

If Meghan Markle has her way, the next high-profile public appearance she’s planning will be a bit more posh than visiting the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver, Canada!

While the royals’ tended to their emergency “Megxit” meeting at Sandringham, sources said the Duchess of Sussex was responding to a coveted invitation from Anna Wintour to attend her annual Met Gala.

The Vogue editrix, who oversees every detail of the exclusive celebrity-studded event, made it known last year that her dream attendees would be Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

While there’s no way the feuding sisters-in-law would ever be each other’s plus-one, the Duchess of Sussex has already told Wintour she will attend the May 7 event.

“The only caveat is whether Queen Elizabeth will allow her to go,” a source told Fame. “Meghan has told Harry this is something she really wants. And so far, she’s gotten what she wants.”