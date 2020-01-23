Caitlyn Jenner Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Royal California Feast The reality star has ‘hugely ambitious plans’ for their friendship, says a source.

Caitlyn Jenner is a huge fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and she’s secretly making plans to hang out with the couple very soon in California, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“She’s keen to get to expand her social network in 2020 and has hugely ambitious plans that are quite in line with Meghan and Harry’s own charity initiatives,” an insider revealed.

Cait, 70, and her 23-year-old girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, “are sending the message to the Sussexes’ people that they’d love to have dinner and brainstorm how they can team up once they’ve moved to North America,” said the insider.

“Plus,” added the source, “they’d love to get to know them socially too.”

As Radar reported, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, blindsided his family when they dropped the bombshell they were stepping away from their royal duties and moving to North America for part of the year.

Unfortunately for the two, not everyone is sad to see them go.

Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, are “so happy Meghan has left,” a source previously said, noting that they “are celebrating for sure.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be thrilled to be rid of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Caitlyn is more than happy to welcome the exiled couple with open arms.

And the former Suits actress might just go for Caitlyn’s invitation to work together — or at least become friends.

“It’s not as unlikely as it seems,” noted the source, explaining Meghan’s a big fan of Cait and watched her “from beginning to end” when she recently starred on the British reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!