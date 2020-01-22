Good Riddance! Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘So Happy’ Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Moved ‘They are celebrating for sure,’ source says about the brash exit from royal family.

Good riddance!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “so happy” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the country, an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

As the couple moved to Canada amid the scandal dubbed “Megxit,” the royal couple back at home weren’t crying over their departure.

“They are so happy Meghan has left,” the source said, noting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not going to speak negatively about the situation.

“They do not like Meghan,” the source spilled to Radar. “They are celebrating for sure.”

While Prince William and Kate hosted their first solo engagement in Buckingham Palace, Meghan was snapped by the paparazzi taking baby Archie and her dogs for a walk in Canada as Prince Harry returned to his new family.

The fractured relationship between Prince Charles’ two sons had been documented since Harry first introduced the actress to the family.

Prince William reportedly warned him not to marry the Suits actress so quickly after they began dating, but Harry ignored his brother’s advice.

Radar broke the news that Kate and Meghan had an upsetting incident shortly after Archie’s May 2019 birth.

According to an insider, the first time they went to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their infant, a comment by Meghan was upsetting to her new sister-in-law.

“Kate and William spent time with the new baby and Harry and Meghan,” the insider previously told Radar.

“As they were leaving but before they were out of earshot, Meghan said, “I don’t want any advice from HER.”

The source told Radar Kate was mortified by Meghan’s comments. “All she said was something simple like ‘get some sleep,’ or how to change a diaper. It was hurtful.”

The source insisted the tension was nothing new.

“It seems like Meghan just hated Kate and no matter what she did, tried to be nice, Meghan wasn’t going to be nice back.”

On Sunday, January 19, at an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity, Harry opened up about their decision to leave the royal family.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks,” he said in the emotional speech.

“So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective,” he added.

Harry claimed to have a fondness for the country he was leaving. “The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hurray!” he said.

He also took some time to gush about Meghan.

“I also know you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve,” Harry continued.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he said. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”