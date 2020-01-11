Royal Woodshed! Meghan & Harry Will Talk To Angry Queen In Monday Meeting Tense family summit set to also include Charles and William.

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry are set to talk to his angry grandmother Queen Elizabeth in what will no doubt be a tense royal family meeting this Monday, Harper’s Bazaar has reported.

The news comes amid Meghan and Harry’s shocking announcement this week that they will be stepping back from their royal duties.

A Buckingham Palace source has told Bazaar.com that there have been three days of conversations between the royal households and government officials and now Prince Harry will join a family meeting on Monday afternoon with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William at her country home at Sandringham “to talk things through.”

The publication has been told that Meghan is likely to join the meeting by phone from Canada, where she fled to be with baby Archie during the controversy.

Harry had stayed in England to hash things out with the Queen and next week’s discussion should be epic.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, stunned the world by announcing on Monday, Jan. 6, that they would be taking a “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.”

The news didn’t just come as a shock to the public, but also to Queen Elizabeth, 93, who released an unprecedented statement shortly after.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take some time to work through,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Meghan and Harry’s actions could be viewed as disrespectful to the Queen, especially as her husband Prince Philip, 98, is in declining health.

In fact, the longtime British monarch looked angry in photos taken after Meghan left England.

A source exclusively told Radar after the news broke that Meghan “wants less royal and more Hollywood. She wants freedom while at the same time being able to use her influence in North America to do things she wants to do. There is nothing wrong with that.”

The source said, “She realized that this is not the life she wants to live forever and especially with [baby son] Archie, it’s not the life she wants him to have.”

According to the new report, the face-to-face summit follows a series of consultations and will see “a range of possibilities” brought to the table. These options, says the source, will “take into account the thinking of the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week. Making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the duke and duchess requires complex and thoughtful discussions.”

The source told Bazaar, “There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”

David Jones, who is writing a biography about the Duchess, has told the Daily Mail he’s learned from sources that Meghan is known for being headstrong.

“I saw this coming—it was just a matter of time,” one of Meghan’s pals claimed to Jones about the Sussexes’ royal exit. “With Meghan, it has always been her way or the highway.”