Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Markle Mess! It's Always Meghan's 'Way Or The Highway,' Sources Say

Markle Mess! It's Always Meghan's 'Way Or The Highway,' Sources Say

Markle Mess! It's Always Meghan's 'Way Or The Highway,' Sources Say As Diva Duchess and Harry leave the royal family, biographer calls her headstrong.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fleeing the royal family comes as no surprise to those close to the former Suits star, according to a new report in the Daily Mail.

David Jones, who is writing a biography about the Duchess, has told the British publication that he’s learned from sources that Meghan is known for being headstrong and going her own way.

“I saw this coming. It was just a matter of time,” one of Meghan’s pals claimed to Jones about the Sussexs’ royal exit.

“With Meghan, its always been her way or the highway.”

According to the source, she rules her husband!

“She’s always the center of the relationship, regardless of Harry’s title. She wants to be in the limelight, but under her own terms.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, stunned the world by announcing Monday January 6th, that they would be taking a “step back as seniors members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.”

The news didnt come just as a shock to the public, but also Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who released an unprecedented statement shortly after.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take some time to work through,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

A source exclusively told Radar after the news broke that Meghan, “wants less royal and more Hollywood. She wants freedom while at the same time being able to use her influence in North America to do things that she wants to do. There is nothing wrong with that.”

The source said,”She realized that this is not the life that she wants to live forever and especially with baby son Archie, its not the life that she wants him to have.”

Jones recorded in the Daily Mail that Meghan lives by the mantra originally given to her by first husband Trevor Engelson,” Never give it five minutes if you’re not prepared to give it five years.”

Its taken the ex-actress and American citizen Meghan only twenty months that she can’t abide by her royal duties.

Jones’ sources aren’t shocked she’s trying to “cut and run” from Harry’s family.

“Friends feel sure that Meghan will have been the prime instigator of their hasty escape,” Jones has noted.

“Meghan likes to flee when things get heavy, and observe from afar what she has done,” an insider told her biographer.

She’s currently gone to Canada to be with Archie, while Harry has stayed behind in England reportedly to negotiate with the Queen.

However, its Meghan who has reigned supreme with her husband.

According to the Daily Mail report, a sources said that Meghan, “is running a campaign. This is not just an exit. Its a long game strategy that has been set in motion for some time.”