Prince Harry was on a mission to get Hollywood voiceover work for wife Meghan Markle—BEFORE Queen Elizabeth made her bombshell decision to completely cut the couple off from royal duties!

The Mail On Sunday has reported that new video showed the couple speaking to Lion King director Jon Favreau about work for Meghan last year.

As the British publication has pointed out, it may raise further questions about when the couple actually decided to step down.

Footage indicated that the couple talked to Favreau, star Beyoncé and her rap star husband Jay-Z at the movie’s London premiere in July.

Harry, 35, boldly told Favreau, “If anyone needs any extra voiceover work…” before Meghan, 38, interrupted, saying, “That’s really why we’re here – it’s the pitch!”

The Prince then joked, “… just not Scar,” refering to the evil uncle in the Lion King who tries to steal the kingdom from Simba.

Last week, the Mail on Sunday showed separate video of Harry pitching Meghan as a voiceover artist to Disney boss Bob Iger at the same premiere.

Harry told Iger in the shocking clip as Meghan is by his side chatting with Beyonce and Jay-Z, “You know she does voiceovers?”

A surprised Iger responded, “Oh really? I did not know that.”

Harry replied, “She’s really interested,” and then Iger said, “We’d love to try.”

In the video, Iger also appeared to tell his wife, Willow Bay, about his conversation with Harry and she looked surprised.

That’s understandable as the Lion King event happened many months before the couple’s announcement they wanted to take a step back from the royal family.

The networking apparently paid off. Meghan was ultimately hired to work on a Disney project in exchange for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

But many in the UK were appalled.

Canadian author and commentator Mark Steyn called Harry’s pitch to Iger “the lowest point” in royal history since the abdication of Edward VIII.

Former Suits actress Meghan has reportedly retained her Hollywood team of agents and publicists and wants to pursue further show business projects.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Meghan and Harry are no longer royals, Queen Elizabeth said, making official the couple’s exit in a shocking statement on Saturday, January 18.

The two will lose their HRH titles and will no longer receive public funds after stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Queen said in her own statement: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

But sources have previously blasted Meghan for allegedly having a “her way or the highway” attitude.