Prince Harry Dodges Megxit Questions, Smiles At First Royal Appearance Since Leaving Family Duke’s attendance at Buckingham Palace event could be his last job as senior royal.

Prince Harry made his first royal appearance since deciding to step down as a senior royal — and it may be his last.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, launched the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws on Thursday, January 16, at Buckingham Palace. In new photos, he is seen greeting young athletes, talking to coaches and fans and watching teens play, always with a smile on his face.

Attendees told reporters that the prince was in good spirits at the event, and managed to dodge all questions regarding his wife and the entire “Megxit” fiasco.

Hours prior to the event, Harry shared a touching Instagram video post about the Rugby League. In the clip, he explained that the league was not just about sports, but also about mental health and about building a community.

“The perception of Rugby League is that you need to be tough, you can’t show your feelings, you have to grin and bear it. But something like the Mental Fitness Charter will help us make real progress in getting rid of the stigma associated with mental illness and remind people that it’s not just about being physically fit, but more importantly, mentally strong,” he said.

RadarOnline.com readers know Harry has long been an advocate of mental health. For years, he has spoken candidly of the grief he suffered after losing his mother, Princess Diana, and of the positive impact therapy has had on his life. Sources told Daily Mail that prior to his exit from the monarchy, he was extremely concerned about the state of his mental health.

Now, his rugby program promises to train enthusiastic athletes while keeping their mental health in mind.

“Introducing the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter – a new initiative created by the RFL that will champion the importance of good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of,” he captioned his Instagram post. “The Duke was announced Patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, after it was given to him by Her Majesty The Queen. He is proud to support the Rugby League and the steps made to improve the sport!”