Queen Elizabeth II is standing by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their decision to leave the royal family.

In a statement released Monday, January 13, after the senior royals’ emergency meeting in Sandringham, the monarch, 93, voiced her thoughts on the matter.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

This marks the first time the Queen has referred to the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, by their first names in an official statement.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the Queen continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Meghan and Harry announced last week via an Instagram statement that they would be stepping back from their duties as “senior royals” and work to become “financially independent.” They confirmed in their message that they would be splitting their time between England and North America and focusing most of their efforts in running their not-yet-launched “charitable entity.”

A source exclusively told Radar Meghan was overwhelmed by life as a royal and did not want to raise her son, Archie, in that environment.

While it was initially reported that the Queen and the rest of the royals were hurt and blindsided by the sudden news of the Sussexes’ exit, the monarch has now made it clear she is on board with their plan.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” she concluded in her statement.

Amid the drama — which has been nicknamed “Megxit” after “Brexit” — Madame Tussauds (London and New York locations) has moved Meghan and Harry’s wax figures away from those of the senior royals, and Buckingham Palace has removed postcards of the pair from their gift shop. The Sussexes are also missing from the Queen’s desk of family portraits in the palace.