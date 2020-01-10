Meghan Markle Wants Baby Archie Out Of The Royal Life, Friend Reveals 'She didn't realize how big of a responsibility it would be,' insider explains.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to quit the royal family was made mainly to protect their son, Archie, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A friend of the Duchess of Sussex, 38, told Radar that she was not keen on having her 8-month-old child grow up in the royal bubble.

“Meghan has already made a name for herself since marrying into the royal family, but she didn’t realize how big of a responsibility it would be ” to be a part of the monarchy, the insider explained. “She realized that this is not the life she wants to live forever and especially with Archie, it’s not the life she wants him to have.”

As Radar readers know, Harry, 35, and Meghan announced on Monday, January 6, that they would be taking a “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.”

The news didn’t just come as a shock to the public, but also to the Queen, who released an unprecedented statement shortly after.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take some time to work through,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Despite the claims that the royal family was blindsided by the news, Harry and Meghan’s big move has apparently been in the work for months.

“Her name has been thrown into the mud,” the source told Radar. “She wants freedom while at the same time being able to use her influence in North America to do things she wants to do. There is nothing wrong with that.”

“She wants less royal and more Hollywood,” the insider added of the former Suits actress — whom fans have referred to as England’s “diva Duchess.”

But Meghan and Harry’s latest move isn’t the first time the two have gone against the norm of the monarchy.

From moving away from Kensington palace to hiding the christening of Archie from the public, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a more modern approach to royalty from the start.

And now, it seems the monarchy has responded.

During the Queen‘s annual Christmas address broadcast, fans were able to see photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles framed on her desk. Noticeably absent were photos of Harry and Meghan.

The snub apparently took place after the couple announced they would not be spending the holidays with the royals, and would instead be going on a six-week vacation to Canada with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Tensions within the family only rose after William, 37, and Harry got involved in a heated feud over the King-to-be’s disapproval of Harry and Meghan’s decisions. Now that the Sussexes have announced their exit from the monarchy, sources said William is livid for being blindsided to the news.