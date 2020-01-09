Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Queen Demands Emergency Meeting After Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exit From Royal Family The Sussexes defied orders to delay their shocking announcement.

The royal family isn’t reacting well to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to “step back” as senior royals and are planning an emergency meeting to handle it all!

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and the senior royals were all taken aback by the Sussexes January 8 announcement and now her majesty is demanding the family find a solution to the shocking news.

“The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’s office to find workable solutions and this is expected to take days, not weeks,” a royal source told PEOPLE.

“This has moved from shock and a range of emotions to something more constructive,” the source said. “It is complicated. This is happening very quickly. And the proof in that is the fact that this will take days and not weeks.”

“People are trying to work fast through these complicated issues in order to find something that works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

In the emergency meeting, the royals discussions will focus on funding and security for the couple and their team as well as potential roles they hope to fulfill on the Queen’s behalf.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan and Harry revealed they will take step away from their royal duties and intend on moving to North America, essentially Canada.

The Daily Mail learned Harry contacted his father before the holidays to share his desires to spend more time in North America. He also requested to meet the Queen so he could discuss his plans, but the meeting was blocked by courtiers.

She still made a request to first discuss his future plans in detail with the Prince of Wales, but they announced the news, ‘pressing the nuclear button’ on their royal careers.

According to The Sun, “the Queen is deeply upset.” The Daily Mail expounded on her emotions, explaining that Harry and Meghan directly defied her orders to delay the news.

“It’s deeply unfair to the Queen, who doesn’t deserve to be treated this way,” a royal source told the Daily Mail.

“It is a shoddy way to treat her. The family understands that they want to do something different and is perfectly willing to help them. People are just devastated.”

Courtiers have warned they “will be punished” for disobeying orders.

Prince William, Us Weekly reported,”was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement.” The Sunadded he and Prince Charles “are incandescent with rage,” especially having learned of the news just 10 minutes before the announcement.

The rest of the royal family were equally lost. “The other royals didn’t know of the statement,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us on Wednesday. “This really is extraordinary. It’s totally irresponsible.”

They were “shocked, saddened and downright furious” at the couple, the Daily Mail reported.

Readers know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been unhappy in the royal family. They opened up about their experiences in an ABC documentary that angered royals and took a six week break following the drama.