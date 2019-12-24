Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Queen Elizabeth Leaves Meghan And Prince Harry Out Of Christmas Speech Photos Monarch shares photo of William, Kate and children but not the Sussex family!

Queen Elizabeth left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the photos on her desk during her Christmas speech as they released their family holiday card with adorable baby Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Canada amid their six-week vacation to escape the pressures at home in England.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, wrote on their card that showed 7-month-old baby Archie in the foreground with a huge smile as his parents perched behind him, smiling beside a large Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, back home in England, Queen Elizabeth recorded her annual Christmas Day speech with a photograph of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card and a photo of Prince Charles and wife Camilla on her desk.

There were not any photos of the Sussex family, who were given permission to miss the holiday celebrations with Prince Harry’s 93-year-old grandmother.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday, December 20. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

The Palace explained why the couple chose the country where Meghan filmed her television show Suits before she married the prince in May 2018.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement read. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Fans recently ripped into Meghan after she posted an inspirational message about caring for others on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex — who mainly manages the Sussex royal account — shared a quote from author Anthony J. D’Angelo on Monday, December 16, which read, “Without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community.”

Some social media commenters deemed her a “hypocrite” for preaching kindness despite the ongoing family drama with her estranged dad, Thomas Markle.

“Caring for your ailing father should be a priority,” one person wrote, referring to the Duchess of Sussex’s rift with her father, who failed to attend her royal wedding after allegedly suffering a heart attack.

“Do YOU care for your family? Do YOU ask your relatives if they are okay?” another fan blasted.