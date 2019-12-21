Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another Royal Snub! Prince Harry & Meghan Vacation In Canada Over Christmas Holidays

Oh, Canada!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are vacationing in Canada over the Christmas holidays after snubbing the Queen’s traditional family celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex is returning to her roots, spending part of her six-week break in the country where she filmed the television show Suits before she married royalty.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday, December 20. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

The Palace explained why the couple chose the country for their vacation.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement read. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, reportedly flew out of California to spend time with her new grandson, seven-month-old Archie.

However, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Harry and his wife snubbed 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas family celebrations amid a rift with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

After a summer of disastrous bad press, Prince Harry and Meghan sought to skip spending the holidays with the Royal family, even as Prince Philip’s health is failing.

Fans recently ripped into Meghan after she posted an inspirational message about caring for others on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex — who mainly manages the profile — shared a quote from author Anthony J. D’Angelo on Monday, December 16, which read, “Without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community.”

Some social media commenters deemed her a “hypocrite” for preaching kindness despite the ongoing family drama with her estranged dad.

“Caring for your ailing father should be a priority,” one person wrote, referring to the Duchess of Sussex’s rift with Thomas Markle, who failed to attend her royal wedding after allegedly suffering a heart attack.

“Do YOU care for your family? Do YOU ask your relatives if they are okay?” another fan blasted.