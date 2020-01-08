Harry & Meghan In Cash Crunch Amid Decision To Distance Themselves From Royal Duties The couple admit they need to 'work to become financially independent.'

As they build a future away from the monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with some serious money issues, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“They’re not worth nearly as much as people think, and the royals will only support Harry so much,” particularly now that he and his wife have decided to scale way back on official duties, an inside explained.

As Radar previously reported, the couple made the bombshell announcement on Wednesday, January8, that they “have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role” within the royal family and plan to move to North America.

The pair also hinted about their money woes in the statement, noting that they want to “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan also revealed they want “space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Unfortunately for the pair and their bid for freedom, walking away from more and more of their royal duties and opting for pet projects, such as charity work, will put a further crimp in their cash flow.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a “tough position,” the source said, explaining that “most of the initiatives they want to be involved with are non-profit based.”

Meghan, 38, was recently photographed volunteering at Toronto’s St. Felix Centre, a charity that helps homeless and others in need. Though her heart is in the right place, the couple need more sources of income to support their lavish style of living and expenses.

“There’s no way they can sustain their current lifestyle without a sizable injection into their bank balance,” the source told Radar. “Something’s got to give here, whether it’s them exploring more commercial opportunities or going back to the royals and agreeing to be more involved than they have thus far.”