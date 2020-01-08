Harry & Meghan Confirm North America Move, ‘Intend To Step Back’ From Royal Family ‘We have chosen to make a transition this year,’ they reveal in a shocking statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed in a shocking statement that they are going to begin a new life together away from the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said on Wednesday, January 8.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also dropped the bombshell they “feel prepared to make this adjustment,” which includes a big move across the pond.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they said, explaining that “this geographic balance will enable us to raise our son,” 8-month old Archie, “with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The Queen, however, appears to have not been properly informed of the couple’s seemingly rash decision.

A statement from the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday claimed Meghan and Harry are only in the “early stages” of discussing their big move.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have fallen out with the royals following their bombshell revelations they were unhappy with life in the palace during interviews for Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“It’s no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future,” Tom Bradby, who made the film, revealed on the program Good Morning Britain shortly before the couple’s statement today. “I think there’s a lot of talking to be done.”