Wax Off! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Removed From Royal Family Display At Madame Tussauds Locations in London and New York have already ditched the deserting duo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially been removed from the royal family – make that, their wax figures have been removed.

In a stunning and sudden move, Madame Tussauds London has given the royal boot to the wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moving them away from replicas of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and reflecting the couple’s surprise real-world announcement that they were stepping away from the royal family.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said. “From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.”

The wax figures will remain at Madame Tussauds but much like the real couple, it’s not yet known where they will end up.

“As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them,” Davies reassured fans.

The statues at New York’s Tussauds location will follow a similar fate, according to CNN.

“To reflect the announcement, we will be moving the popular figures to another area in the attraction upon their return to Madame Tussauds New York,” Brittany Williams, spokesperson from Madame Tussauds New York, said in a statement. “We look forward to spending more time with the couple in North America and we will continue to watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35 revealed they are going to begin a new life together away from the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said on Wednesday, January 8.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement continued.

The announcement seemed to take even the Queen by surprise. A statement from the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday claimed Meghan and Harry are only in the “early stages” of discussing their big move.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The wax version of Markle was added last year at both London and New York’s Madame Tussauds locations to coincide with the Royal wedding. Each statue cost roughly $195,000 to make.