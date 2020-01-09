‘For Shame!’ Social Media Fans Up In Arms Over Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Exit ‘She was used to being a ‘star’ and wants the spotlight firmly back on herself!’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t making many fans since their bombshell announcement that they are effectively leaving the royal family.

The move, cheekily dubbed “Megxit” on social media sites, has set off a firestorm among Brits, who seems to be especially livid that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to split time away from their newly-remodeled Frogmore Cottage home with a residence in Canada. British taxpayers shelled out nearly £3 million to refurbish the royal home, and now, many want a refund!

“I wish them both every happiness in their new life, if that’s what they want to do but I do have major issues at paying for their lifestyle,” one Instagram user commented. “Are they going to repay £3 millions [sic] pounds back that they spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage? If they want to disappear then do it but we should not have to continue to pay for their police protection etc.”

Indeed, the soon-to-be distanced royals say they are still entitled to state security while they split their time between the U.K. and North America, at a cost to British taxpayers of £600,000 annually.

Some angry Instagrammers blamed the U.S. born Meghan for insisting on the move.

“I believe Meghan will not be happy until she takes Harry away from the UK to live in the US full time. Think this has been her plan from day 1!” one use exclaimed.

Others pointed out her growingly contentious relationship with royal sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

“She just didn’t want to share the spotlight with Kate and William anymore,” another person commented. “She was used to being a ‘star’ and wants the spotlight firmly back on herself! She knew what she was getting into, but now wants to have her cake and eat it too.”

Still, others turned their blame on the Prince himself, for not taking a stand and coddling to the desires of his wife.

“What a huge disappointment you have turned out to be Harold,” one angry responder commented. “Your mother would be ashamed and you have been well and truly emasculated. Well done!”

It wasn’t all negative for Harry and Meghan, however. Some fans were even supportive of the shock decision.

“Harry worries and cares for Meghan. He just wants to protect her,” one person explained. “Remember he lost his Mum, he doesnt [sic] want to lose his wife.”

A second stated: “Harry and Meghan don’t need to be in the Royal Family they can survive on their own. They seem so happy together why put up with all the royal stuff when you can just go live your life how you want.”