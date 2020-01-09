Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Happy Birthday Kate! Middleton Celebrates Special Day As Meghan Markle Ditches Royal Duties Opinions of the rags-to-riches Duchess have never been higher.

Kate Middleton sure did get a big surprise for her 38th birthday today – the apparent abandonment of her sister-in-law and frenemy Meghan Markle!

As RadarOnline.com reported, Meghan and Prince Harry shocked the world Wednesday, January 8, when they announced they are going to begin a new life together away from the royal family.

It’s no secret Kate and Meghan, also 38, aren’t exactly besties. Prince Harry, 35, and wife Meghan created bad blood with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after dishing on problems behind palace walls in a shocking interview.

And the trouble only escalated when Harry and Meghan snubbed the Queen’s annual Christmas family get-together in order to spend time in Canada.

Now, with their seeming abandonment of their British lifestyle, insiders tell Radar it’s Kate’s time to shine.

“Kate’s standing in the palace has never been so high, so she feels no obligation to make nice with Meghan and Harry.”

But it wasn’t always this way for Kate, who overcame a humble upbringing to snag the heart of Prince William – only to crush it by at first dumping him! But true love persevered, and it wasn’t long before Kate adopted the new title, “Duchess of Cambridge” – not to mention a growing family including Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

On her 38th birthday, join Radar for a look back at Kate’s life and journey.