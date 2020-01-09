Meghan’s Estranged Dad Thomas Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ In Her Decision To Quit Royal Family His statement comes after the Queen announced her own shock at the Sussexes’ exit.

Thomas Markle is not impressed by the news that his daughter, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry, are leaving the royal family.

“I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed,” Thomas — who has been estranged from Meghan, 38, for two years now — told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, January 8.

The retired lighting director, 75, did not say more regarding his daughter’s recent decision, as RadarOnline.com readers know the two are no longer on speaking terms. Their estrangement occurred before Meghan and Harry’s May 2018 wedding, when Thomas staged paparazzi photos of himself reading books about England. He then failed to attend the wedding, claiming he’d suffered a heart attack, and later slammed Meghan and the royal family various times in public interviews. When he published a personal letter sent to him by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex saw it as the last straw and cut him off completely. Thomas has not met his grandson, Archie.

Meghan’s dad is not the only person who is upset by her and Harry’s shock decision to ditch the palace.

After the Sussexes released an Instagram statement saying they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family to become “financially independent” and move to North America, the Queen released her own message.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” reads a statement from Buckingham Palace in response to the news. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Soon after, royal sources told the BBC that there was much disappointment and “hurt” in the palace, as no one had been made aware of Meghan and Harry’s decision. Though there had been talk of them taking a different approach during the holidays, they reportedly jumped the gun by announcing their exit before the rest of the royal family had time to sort out the details of their plan.