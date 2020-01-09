Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wishes to “become financially independent” may come true sooner than later.

As The Sun reported, the Sussexes renowned fame could potentially lead to millions of dollars for the couple.

Harry, 35, who has dove heavily into charitable efforts in recent years, could profit from his public speaking at private events.

Meghan’s lifestyle blog The Tig could potentially make more given her newfound fame since becoming a royal. The former Suits actress could even use her notoriety to demand more cash if she decided to return to Hollywood.

Meghan, 38, and Harry can even make some money together. They already benefit from Prince Charles’ income and earn some bucks for carrying out official duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been hinting at selling their own merchandise as they have already trademarked 100 items.

Not to mention, Harry inherited money from his mother Princess Diana’s trust and they currently in the Queen’s Frogmore Cottage where they pay no rent!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the bombshell news that they would “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

In their announcement, they disclosed their intention to split their time between the UK and North America, but Radar exclusively learned they were having financial issues as they tried to establish their independence.

“They’re not worth nearly as much as people think, and the royals will only support Harry so much,” particularly now that he and his wife have decided to scale way back on official duties, a source exclusively told Radar.

According to the source, their money problems might even put a damper on their lavish lifestyle.

“There’s no way they can sustain their current lifestyle without a sizable injection into their bank balance,” the source told Radar. “Something’s got to give here, whether it’s them exploring more commercial opportunities or going back to the royals and agreeing to be more involved than they have thus far.”