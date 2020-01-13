Prince Harry & Prince William Deny Rift Rumors In Shocking Joint Statement Duke of Sussex is not stepping away from the family due to bullying, brothers insist.

Prince Harry and Prince William are denying rift rumors amid the Duke of Sussex’s decision to step away from the family.

The brothers sent out a joint statement on Monday, January 13, saying: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Thought they did not name the publication, fans believe the brothers were referring to an article by The Times of London which suggested Harry, 35, and wife Meghan Markle were driven away from the royal family due to William’s “bullying attitude.” The article also claimed the Sussexes were anxious to leave the monarchy after “constantly being told their place.”

Harry and William’s statement comes after Daily Mail reported the Duke of Sussex — a longtime mental health advocate — was worried about the state of his mental health before leaving behind his royal duties. It also comes just in time for the senior royals’ emergency meeting at Sandringham. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Queen Elizabeth II is set to discuss the details of Harry and Meghan’s exit with the rest of the family.

Sources have said that the monarch, 93, was hurt and completely blindsided by her grandson’s decision to step away from the royal family with his wife, 38, and baby son, Archie. “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take some time to work through,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Though Meghan is currently in Canada with Archie, 8 months, she may join the meeting via phone, sources say.