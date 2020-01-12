Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shocking decision to leave the royal family has intensified their feud with his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

According to the Sunday People, Meghan and Kate haven’t spoken in six months after cutting ties on WhatsApp—and William has told the Sunday Times of London about Harry during the Megxit scandal, “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore…I’m sad about that.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, stunned the world by announcing on Monday, Jan. 6, that they would be taking a “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.”

The news didn’t just come as a shock to the public, but also to Queen Elizabeth, 93, who released an unprecedented statement shortly after. “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take some time to work through,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Now the Duke of Cambridge, 37, has told the Sunday Times about the couple, “All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team.”

William will join his wayward brother, the Queen, and Prince Charles in what will no doubt be a tense royal family meeting in England this Monday.

Meghan will reportedly join the summit over the phone from Canada, where she fled with baby Archie, 8 months.

But William’s wife Kate, 38, has been publicly quiet amid the controversy. Kate is believed to be disappointed by Harry and Meghan’s ­decision to drop their royal duties—and angry that they blindsided Queen Elizabeth with their announcement.

As the Sunday People has just reported, Meghan and Kate haven’t talked to each other in months and they are ­further apart than ever. The sisters-in-law ­reportedly severed all communication on a ­family WhatsApp chat group.

Meghan seemingly ignored Kate’s Thursday, Jan. 9, birthday ­celebrations at Kensington Palace and flew back to Canada that day instead. Meghan and Harry were also absent for Kate’s birthday weekend at Sandringham last Sunday.

A source told the Sunday People, “Meghan feels like some members of the royal family look down on her because of her background. It has caused her a lot of upset and left relations in a very sorry state. They must find a way to ­resolve it and move forward as a family united.” However,David Jones, who is writing a biography about the Duchess, has told the Daily Mail he’s learned from sources that Meghan is known for being headstrong.

“I saw this coming—it was just a matter of time,” one of Meghan’s pals claimed to Jones about the Sussexes’ royal exit. “With Meghan, it has always been her way or the highway.”