Meghan Markle Jets Off To Canada Without Prince Harry Amid Royal Drama Archie is with his mother as Duke of Sussex attends emergency meeting with Queen.

Meghan Markle has jetted back to Canada without Prince Harry as he continues to deal with the royal family drama caused by their sudden exit.

Multiple outlets reported that on Thursday, January 9, that the Duchess of Sussex, 38, flew back to the country where she filmed Suits (and where her son, Archie, had reportedly been staying with her close friend Jessica Mulroney). Meanwhile, Harry, 35 — who was set to travel back with her — stayed in England to sort things out with the palace.

“So Prince Harry remains in the UK – presumably to start/resume/continue/end discussions with his family about his future. Meghan is indeed in Canada. It’s apparently a brief visit. It would appear to pick up Archie who wasn’t brought back to the UK for the big family bust up,” ITV royal editor Chris Ship tweeted.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Meghan’s sudden trip came hours after she and Harry announced they would be stepping down as “senior royals” and moving to North America to become “financially independent” and continue pursuing their passions via their not-yet-launched “charitable entity.”

Though the news came as a huge shock to fans, it came as even bigger shock to royal insiders — the Queen included.

A statement from the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, January 8, read: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Soon after, it was reported that the Queen called an emergency meeting with the family to discuss Meghan and Harry’s plan to leave.

It is unclear what Meghan and Harry will do until the issue is resolved, or if the Duchess will return to England with Archie until their big move.

As of now, few people are impressed with the couple’s decision to flee the monarchy. Fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts,

and Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, told Us Weekly: “I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed.” Sources also told the outlet that Prince William and father Prince Charles “are incandescent with rage” following the news.

In the eyes of Meghan and Harry, however, there seems to be no turning back. The couple detailed their future plans in their new website, Sussex Royal.