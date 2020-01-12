Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will prayers — and a hearing aid — help before the big royal family showdown?

Queen Elizabeth was spotted attending a Sunday morning church service at Sandringham after Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry‘s announcement that they are leaving the royal family.

The British monarch, 93, was wearing a hearing aid on Jan. 12 for the first time.

The Queen must do a lot of listening tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 13, as reportedly that’s when she will meet with Princes Harry, William, and Charles. Meghan will reportedly join the summit over the phone from Canada, where she fled with baby Archie, 8 months.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, stunned the world by announcing on Monday, Jan. 6, that they would be taking a “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.”

The news didn’t just come as a shock to the public, but also to Queen Elizabeth who released an unprecedented statement shortly after.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take some time to work through,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Her Majesty was joined at church on Sunday morning by her eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips.

Photos showed the Queen looking downcast as she arrived for church at Sandringham this morning, just a day before she will host a crisis talk to find a solution to Meghan and Harry’s future roles.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Elizabeth looked furious in the first photos taken of her after the Megxit announcement.

Royal insiders said the Queen and the entire royal family were blindsided by Meghan and Harry’s news. Prince Charles and Prince William were especially shocked, and a source told Us Weekly they “are incandescent with rage.”

According to the Sunday People, Meghan and sister-in-law Kate Middleton haven’t spoken in six months after cutting ties on WhatsApp—and William has told the Sunday Times of London about Harry during the Megxit scandal, “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore…I’m sad about that.”

The Queen also doesn’t appear amused about Meghan and Harry’s scandal but has turned to religion for comfort.

Dressed in a camel-colored coat and hat, Her Majesty was seen riding in the back of a chauffeur-driven vehicle, heading to the 16th century St Mary Magdalene Church.

